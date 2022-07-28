Someone is doing something right when a huge, complex job appears to happen without a hiccup.
If that’s true, then Tioga County Fair volunteer Louise Neu and the crew of Sue Heyler, David and Diana Cook and a high school helper or two are doing something right.
Neu has coordinated the recordkeeping of the exhibits and livestock shows, along with the prizes won at the Tioga County Fair for the past 20 or so years.
That’s pretty important work to those who exhibit at the fair as the records determine the checks and, for some exhibitors, those dollars can add up to a tidy sum.
This is Neu’s last year heading that department, which has evolved from hand written record books to a computerized system during her involvement.
In those early days, each division had its own book. Volunteers would write the exhibitors’s name, address and number for each item entered, often having to find different books for baked goods, handcrafts, photographs, flowers and vegetables, etc. It was a long, tiring, hand-numbing process despite the efforts to check and re-check accuracy along the way.
As the number of entries began to increase, volunteers decided to explore computerizing the recordkeeping. At the time, Barbara Kinnan in the Penn State Extension office kept computerized records of the 4-H members’ exhibits and calculated prize winnings based on that.
So the fair organizers opted to follow that example.
It wasn’t without challenges. In those early years, electric service at the fairgrounds was glitchy and outages a regular event, not exactly conducive to computer use. But service improved and so did the computerization.
Donated equipment helped ease the transition to computerized record keeping.
“Our roles have pretty much stayed the same. It’s how we approach it that has changed,” Neu said.
Initially, the volunteers computerized the exhibits in the Grange building — which includes handcrafts, flowers, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, photography, art, quilts, canned goods, hay and grain, maple and bee products, and group exhibits. They picked up livestock shows, then 4-H after Kinnan retired.
The process is still long and time consuming, filled with repeated checks to ensure accuracy at every step of the process.
It begins, said Neu, with updating the class books each year. When the new fair book comes out, Neu duplicates the previous year’s documents, removes all the entries, changes the dates, and then does a page-by-page comparison of the previous year’s exhibitor guide with the current year — adding or deleting classes, checking premiums, making sure that wording matches and other housekeeping tasks.
She then prints out all 26 section “books” and a 27th for 4-H exhibits, adding color-coordinated cover sheets for junior and adult exhibitors to help volunteers more quickly find a book. Some of the larger sections, such as handcrafts, require multiple books.
“Each fair has its own fair book and it varies, but the departments are defined by the state,” Neu said.
That’s why the Tioga County Fair guide goes from Department 6 — Goats, to Department 8 — Poultry, omitting Department 7 — Oxen and Llamas which aren’t exhibited here.
The livestock shows are modified slightly depending on the species, and are also created before fair week.
Many exhibitors like to use the same number every year. To speed up the process, she prints up a list of the prior year’s exhibitors — sorted by name — ready for when the influx of entries arrive.
Work begins Saturday afternoon before the official Monday opening of the fair for departments 18, 19 and 23 (needlecraft; paintings, photos and handcrafts; and apiary and maple). That’s followed on Sunday with entries for vegetables, baked goods, fruits, flowers and group exhibits.
“We have people bringing in dollies with hundreds of entries,” Neu said.
Each exhibitor fills out an entry tag with their exhibitor number, department, section and class, along with their name and address for each item (hint: address labels will speed this process). At the end of each day, the volunteers check that each item listed in the book is actually present before the next step: judging. Before judging, another volunteer re-checks the list and items to be judged.
After judging, a third volunteer checks that the tags for first, second and third place ribbons agree with the records, and then turns the book in for entry into the computer, said Neu.
The checking and double checking continues through the week. As the livestock shows are completed, volunteers calculate the dollar totals for each book and make sure the new amounts balance with those entries. Once the books balance, Neu creates a summary for each department and hands it over to the treasurer’s office for issuing checks.
That’s also changed over the years. During the time of hand-written books, checks were issued for each book, so exhibitors would often get lots of little checks. With computers, one check is issued for all the winning entries.
While errors still occur, the number has decreased over the years. These days, only a handful of extra checks need to be written post-Fair.
Neu and her dedicated staff of volunteers still have more work to do. Along with the check, ribbons are included with each check envelope. The back of each ribbon contains a sticker that lists the winner’s name, the class and prize awarded.
Even with all that effort, checking, cross-checking, errors crop up.
“That’s why it is important that we have everybody’s name and address and it’s good to have a phone number so we can follow up if we have any questions,” Neu said.
Everything is completed as quickly, hopefully the same day each livestock show is held.
“Usually, we try to get everything done by Friday because Saturday is the open dairy show,” Neu said. “People coming from other areas want their check before they leave.”
By the end of the week, all the books are up-to-date, checks are cut, ribbons sorted into envelopes and — that’s right — the job’s not done.
“On Friday and Saturday we start putting together the state report,” Neu said.
The report contains the number of exhibitors, exhibits and a sampling of exhibitors and what is shown. Completing those reports are crucial for the fair to secure funding to operate the following year.
Entry numbers have declined from its peak, and Neu hopes that more people take part in entering their handiwork, baked goods and other items in the fair.
“It is open to everybody. All of the Grange building exhibits are open to anyone in Tioga County or an agricultural group,” she said.
To learn more about the Fair and how to enter, pick up an exhibitor guide available in local stores or visit www.tiogacountyfair.com.