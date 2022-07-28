Louise Neu
Buy Now

Louise Neu sits behind the tools of her trade at the Tioga County fair for keeping accurate records of exhibitors and exhibits. She holds an exhibitor tag, with a copy of the Exhibitor Guide closest to her. In the front are the computerized record books beside a copy of the former handwritten judge’s book.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

Someone is doing something right when a huge, complex job appears to happen without a hiccup.

If that’s true, then Tioga County Fair volunteer Louise Neu and the crew of Sue Heyler, David and Diana Cook and a high school helper or two are doing something right.

Tags

Trending Food Videos