WELLSBORO — Several parents and others spoke in support of a Gay-Straight Alliance, or Equality Club to support the LGBTQ+ students, while others said that clubs should focus on education.
Supporters said a GSA or Equality Club reduces stress among LGBTQ+ students. Schools with that type of support report lower absenteeism among LGBTQ+ students, higher grade point averages and graduation rates, fewer suicide attempts and an increased likelihood of going on to college or a career tech school.
“It literally saves lives,” said Carrie Heath, a former teacher, adding there are 4,000 GSA groups in schools nationwide.
Lilac Burke, a student from Mansfield, said that under the Equal Access Act, a school that allows non-curricular clubs cannot prohibit any other non-curricular club from forming.
“You have the opportunity to do the right thing,” Burke said.
Lilace Guignard thanked the school and its staff for making her children feel safe, supported and accepted.
“They came home from Move-Up Day excited because they saw a rainbow flag in a classroom,” Guignard said.
A GSA would give students a safe place to hang out, educate themselves and grow in understanding other people, she said. She alluded to an earlier rumor that the school was going to start a GSA, but then nothing happened, leaving parents wondering.
“No club would have made my oldest son gay; no club will make my youngest straight,” Guignard said.
Eric Baldwin did not address the GSA, but said his school-age daughter was “assaulted by a lesbian student” and now neither he nor she feel safe for her to return to school.
Joy Childs said it is more appropriate to hold clubs like GSA, prayer or Christian-based outside of school.
“It just doesn’t seem like it’s part of the public school responsibility,” she said.
Another parent said creating more and more clubs takes the focus off the purpose of schools.
“We’ve lost the focus on education. That’s what we need to focus on,” she said.
Dance teacher Taylor Nickerson said students need to learn about more than classroom topics, like diversity and acceptance.
“I feel better knowing my daughter and all the kids have a safe space with me, but if they have a safe space in the school, I feel better as a parent,” Nickerson said.
Superintendent Alanna Huck said teen suicide is important, noting she has lost four students during her career. She hopes to create a Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Club. Board president Chris Gastrock said the board does listen to public comment and considers it in their decision making.
“We’re here to educate, but we also want kids to be happy here,” Gastrock said.