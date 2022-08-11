WELLSBORO — Several parents and others spoke in support of a Gay-Straight Alliance, or Equality Club to support the LGBTQ+ students, while others said that clubs should focus on education.

Supporters said a GSA or Equality Club reduces stress among LGBTQ+ students. Schools with that type of support report lower absenteeism among LGBTQ+ students, higher grade point averages and graduation rates, fewer suicide attempts and an increased likelihood of going on to college or a career tech school.

