WELLSBORO — Jake Corman, Republican candidate for governor, began his day at the Wellsboro Diner.
At 8:30 Tuesday morning, Corman entered the restaurant, shaking hands and chatting with the diners at the counter and booths. Corman, who is currently president pro tempore in the Pennsylvania Senate, is on a Small Town Pennsylvania Bus Tour, crosscrossing the commonwealth in the coming weeks and months to meet with residents and business owners to discover their top concerns and priorities.
It’s important, said Corman, to hear from the constituents about what their wants and needs are as he develops his platform for governor.
“What they want are good jobs to support the family and community, their quality of life,” Corman said.
One area that could provide those jobs is the energy sector, he said. Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Alliance would kill that possibility. If elected, he would support getting access to oil and gas, transporting it to market and ultimately creating more jobs.
As a senator, Corman said he has “fought against bad things and accomplished good things,” including personal freedoms and shutdowns during the pandemic.
He attributes job loss in Pennsylvania to poor public policies that drove industry overseas as a cost-saving measure. Those errors are visible today in the supply chain issues.
“We’ve made ourselves vulnerable by not making things here,” Corman said.
After breakfast, Corman headed to Leonard Harrison State Park on the edge of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, then to Williamsport’s Lucky Strike Diner and a tour of Brick Mill Craft Furniture. On Wednesday, he held a petition signing at The Pepper Tree in Selinsgrove.
For information on his campaign, visit www.cormanforpa.com.