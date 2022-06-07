The spongy moth had its name changed recently after the Entomological Society of America decided in July 2021 as part of the Better Common Names Project to remove names that are considered offensive to particular groups.
The name for the “gypsy moth” was changed to eliminate the negative association the term “gypsy” holds and establish a new name which reflected a quality of the moth itself, its “spongy” egg masses.
Many people may not understand the reasoning for the name change, but this can be explained. Due to the derogatory usage of the term “gypsy” directed at Romani people in some places, the name was changed to become one that referred directly to the moth itself so that people are able to identify it easier without using a potentially offensive name.
By continuing to use “gypsy” in the names of different animals, this could cause assumptions to be made about Romani people as well as increase stereotypes.