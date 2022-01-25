Hamilton-Gibson Productions will unveil an updated and rehabilitated Warehouse Theater in the near future.
The Steve Worthington Memorial Theater Technology Fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars from donors. Worthington was a dedicated HG volunteer who for years coordinated technology for HG, running sound and lights for productions of all kinds.
Worthington was also an accomplished actor who appeared in many HG productions. He died in 2016.
The funds have been used to install new sound and lighting equipment, relocate and expand the sound and lighting booth and renovate the Warehouse stage.
The scenery shop and storage areas have also been upgraded.
“Steve came up with this idea in 2015,” said HG board member Gabe Hakvaag.
Hakvaag coordinated the ordering and installation of new equipment as well as the group of volunteers who are currently rehabbing the theater.
“Our equipment was over 30 years old,” Hakvaag said. “It was donated to HG by local high schools when they bought modern equipment for their use. Steve knew we needed to bring it up to date. He had a little notebook where he would scribble down what we needed.”
After Worthington’s death, the project stalled until Herb Johnson became board president during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you have a term as president that pretty much involves no actual theater productions, it at least affords the opportunity to concentrate on a few major projects,” said Johnson.
“My drive to see us go forward came from running tech at the theater arts camps in two local schools,” said Johnson.
“One was so well equipped and offered outstanding creative possibilities while the other had, at best, bare bones tech. Seeing the difference in terms of production value opened my eyes to what we were missing at the Warehouse.”
The financial goal was initially set at $50,000 for the renovations and equipment.
The Warehouse Theater now boasts high speed internet which was donated by Indigo Wireless.
“That’s the reason we were able to livestream during the pandemic,” said Hakvaag.
The Warehouse has installed a new sound system including speakers, amps and a mixing console. Other upgrades are the addition of a hearing assistance program for patrons and a new theatrical LED lighting system.
“I suggested that we at least entertain the idea of LED fixtures which use much less power, have more options and create less heat,” said Johnson.
“The big difference, of course, was cost. But giving credit where it’s due, the board of directors committed fully to a much larger goal than originally envisioned.”
The HG board also authorized the services of AllPro, a company that advises performing arts organizations on the selection and installation of technology.
“I didn’t want this to me poking around online trying to figure out what we needed and how to install it,” said Hakvaag. “AllPro gave us the compatibility we needed.”
A team of volunteers including Titus Himmelberger, Sean Bartlett, Gary Fizzano, Linda Kennedy, Susan Coole and current HG board president Carol Cacchione are doing the physical labor of transforming the theater.
“This is revitalizing,” said Cacchione. “It’s an extreme makeover.”
“I am so impressed at the generosity of the HG patrons and sponsors,” said Johnson. “I think audiences, casts and crews will be very excited about what’s been accomplished.”