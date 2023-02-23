A heart dog is the canine equivalent of a soulmate. For Keeneyville resident Jean LaCroce, there’s no reason to stop at one.
LaCroce has had three heart dogs — Dakota, Cheyenne, both deceased, and now Hawken — all golden retrievers.
She built a medicine garden in memory of one, built a pond for another and created a business of making all natural, homemade dog treats because of the third.
“Each one was different, but they are all my heart dogs,” she said.
The bakery and supplies for Heart Dog Delectables takes up a portion of the basement of her home, where she lives with her husband, parents and, of course, Hawken. The island is covered with kitchen utensils, trays of treats and a red Kitchen-Aide mixer decorated with paw prints and — what else? — silhouettes of golden retrievers.
She began the business in 2020, but personal issues brought that to a near-halt in 2022. In 2023, LaCroce hopes to get back on track. She was filling out applications for the Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend and Wellsboro’s Dickens of a Christmas during a recent visit.
Hawken was the motivation behind Heart Dog Delectables as he had stomach issues. She made the treats at home until a friend and baker, Kathy Seachrist, urged her to go public.
“She said, ‘You’ve got to bring these treats to the Farmer’s Market in Wellsboro,’” LaCroce said. “We did very well.”
Manufacturing pet food is, in some ways, more rigorous than human food. Both require that facilities where food is made be licensed and inspected. While human food requires an ingredient list, every recipe LaCroce makes has to be tested and issued a guaranteed analysis of protein, fiber, fat and water amounts in each serving.
“I do it because of him and, because when I’m at an event and people come up and show me pictures of their dogs, it makes me so happy,” LaCroce said.
She uses all natural ingredients — brown rice flour, oat and almond flour, pumpkin, natural peanut butter and unsweetened applesauce. Most are cookies, but she’s expanding into pretzels, woof-les (waffles), donuts and pupcakes (cupcakes). Many come with decorations, a pet friendly icing that adds color, but not many calories.
“The best part is decorating. That’s like therapy for me,” she said.
Plastic bins hold an assortment of holiday and animal shapes — hearts, snowflakes, Christmas trees, even wildlife for her new line, Country Canyon Critters.
It’s a family affair as LaCroce’s husband, Charlie, along with her parents help weigh, bag and package the treats.
LaCroce even samples each recipe, adjusting the recipe to extend the shelf life or bring the protein, fat, fiber and water into desired ranges.
Most of her recipes are good for a year and freeze well for longer storage. The secret for that is to reduce the amount of water in the recipe, such as using powdered eggs instead of real ones.
Heart Dog Delectables can be found at Dinkle Dog II in Westfield and Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital, Highland Chocolates, Fancy Paws Groomer and Yellow Basket Shop, all in Wellsboro. She’s currently working on recipes to expand her line to cat treats.
LaCroce also takes her products on the road, including the Wellsboro and Tioga farmer’s markets, Laurel Festival, Dickens of a Christmas and at Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple for Maple Weekend.
She’s looking into ways to partner with rescue groups for fundraising opportunities and will create treats for special pet occasions — holidays, birthdays, etc.
For more information, contact LaCroce at 570-787-0447.