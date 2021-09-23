The heavy rains of September 23 have caused havoc for several Nichols Street residents.
Several backyards were mostly underwater as of noon on Thursday. The flooding is due to the run-off that comes down the ridge onto Bodine Street.
Resident Tim Cole lives on Bodine Street and explained that the runoff comes down a culvert in front of his property, is piped underneath and across the road, and fills the low-lying backyards of 113, 119, 125,131, and 139 Nichols Street with water.
Cole and other neighbors have repeatedly lobbied the Borough to address the drainage and flooding problems. They report that no action has been taken.
The standing water was four to five feet deep in the yards' lowest points.