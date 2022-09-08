Brooms and Witches dance group forming
Buy Now

It’s time to sign up to be part of the Brooms & Witches dancers, which will perform for Wellsboro’s Halloween parade.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

WELLSBORO — Area men and women are invited to join the Witches and Brooms dance group that will celebrate Halloween in dance.

Shirley Welch, Bunny and Willow Lockett are preparing to begin dance practices for the event. This year’s theme is Hocus Pocus.

Tags

Trending Food Videos