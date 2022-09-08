WELLSBORO — Area men and women are invited to join the Witches and Brooms dance group that will celebrate Halloween in dance.
Shirley Welch, Bunny and Willow Lockett are preparing to begin dance practices for the event. This year’s theme is Hocus Pocus.
“We are excited and we want other people to be excited,” Welch said.
The group first formed in 2019, dancing to German pop artist Peter Fox’s “ Schüttel deinen Speck,” or “Shake Your Bacon,” as part of the Halloween parade. They’ll repeat that dance again this year, and expand the repertoire to to songs like Bette Midler’s “I Put a Spell on You” and “Monster Mash.”
“When we were kids, adults told us that witches were terrible and villainous and would not hesitate to cast spells on us,” Welch said. “But as we grow older and become more aware of history and society, we realize that witches aren’t that bad at all.”
The practices are held from 6-7 p.m. for six consecutive Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 20, at the Wellsboro Moose Lodge on Old Tioga Street. The final rehearsal, Oct. 25, will be a tea party/dress rehearsal so dancers can try out their costumes, take part in a witchy fashion show, and share refreshments and social time.
“What matters most is how you see yourself,” Welch said. “Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it’s about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves. On Halloween, you get to be anything you want to be.”
The group will dance in Wellsboro’s Halloween Parade, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, starting at 6:30 p.m.
It’s very low pressure, said Welch and the Locketts.
Costumes can be as simple or as elaborate as the dancer wants. The first year, dancers ran the gamut from warty noses and well-worn black robes, to sequins and lace-bedazzled glam witches, from wise women to elves and warlocks.
“Some ladies who came were unbelievable, but I wore a simple outfit,” said Willow Lockett. “I felt witchy, but I didn’t wear make-up. And it was easy to put together.”
Bunny Lockett, in contrast, is currently planning a Glinda the Good Witch-like costume, complete with crown. Welch repurposes dresses from second hand shops.
About the only costume requirement is a broom or something similar needed for the dance.
“You don’t need to be a witch. You can be anything you want, but you do need to carry a broom or a stick,” Willow Lockett said.
The focus should be on comfort and the ability to move in the costume. With October’s unpredictable weather, it may be a good idea to have a costume that can accommodate warmer undergarments or an additional cape.
They also recommend comfortable shoes; three blocks doesn’t seem long until you dance the entire length of it, they said. The dance steps can also be adapted to accommodate any one’s dancing
“Don’t worry if you can’t keep up with the dance,” Bunny Lockett said. “Just walk and move the broom with the other dancers.
Dancers can sign up at the Enchanted Hollow Boutique on East Avenue. A sign-up fee is requested to cover miscellaneous costs and refreshments for the tea party.
Dancers can sign up at the Enchanted Hollow during store hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or call 570-724-1155 during store hours.