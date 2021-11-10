WHITNEYVILLE — With nearly half the $1.5 million needed to build a new homeless shelter raised, the Tioga County Homeless Initiative broke ground Nov. 4.
While snowflakes wafted down, speakers talked about the history of the TCHI and the need for new space to those gathered outside.
It’s been 10 years since faith-based churches partnered to found the ministry to provide shelter for those without a home, said emcee Matt Baker. From church basements and halls to a 100-year-old farmhouse, the TCHI has helped more than 1,273 families and individuals, including 80 children, in that time.
“When we started this, there were some who did not expect it to last five years,” said Pastor Tom Howe, a board member. “God has brought us so far from housing people in churches and social halls. It has been a journey.”
The first year, 2011, the shelter closed in the spring. Housing was found for some tenants who needed more help. The next year, the TCHI was able to rent the house at 2580 Charleston Road, Mansfield. In 2014, the TCHI secured a grant and loan to purchase the house and an anonymous donor paid off the remainder of the mortgage in 2018.
The current site is a 100-year-old farmhouse which was not constructed to handle the amount of people living there, currently 16 at full capacity. The foundation needs work and it is difficult to seal the building in winter months.
A capital campaign that began in 2019 has raised nearly 700,000 to date. Another $400,000 is needed to begin construction, hopefully this coming spring, said TCHI Executive Director Abby Thorborg.
Capital committee member Bill Carson said several foundations and Laurel Health Foundation have contributed to the campaign.
Originally, the committee believed it would cost less than $1 million to build the 50- by 110-foot, 5,000-square-foot facility. Then the pandemic hit and the cost of construction materials increased significantly. Current estimates are between $1.4-$1.5 million, said building committee member Bill Roosa.
The new building will have two family rooms, segregated 10-person male and female units, an office, conference room, kitchen and dining area, living area and basement for storage, utilities and space for other services needed by guests, such as health care. It will also contain a commercial washer and dryer and walk-in freezer and refrigerator.
The shelter has been life changing for many people. Pastor Howe said that they have received at least three letters from past guests saying they would not be alive without the shelter.
Helen Conner, a past guest and now an employee, said, “By the help of other people, it helped me find myself.”
To learn more about the TCHI or to donate to the capital campaign, visit the Facebook page, the website at tiogahomeless.org, email tiogahomelessinititative@yahoo.com or call 570-724-9001. Donations should be marked for the capital campaign.