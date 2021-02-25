WHITNEYVILLE — It’s been 10 years since the Tioga County Homeless Initiative opened, and Abby Thorborg, director of operations, plans to continue the mission.
What began as an idea in 2011 will next metamorphosis into a new one-story building in the near future, Thorborg said.
“I think I’m overwhelmed sometimes at how fast it’s gone by, how many people we’ve helped and how far we’ve come from opening on Thanksgiving Day in 2011,” Thorborg said. “I’d really like to thank God for all His confidence in our ability to do this.”
In those 10 years, the TCHI has provided housing for 1,170 people over 28,035 nights. Not only do the guests receive food and shelter, Thorborg also helps them find ways to move out of shelter living and into their own home.
“Most people we get in are lost,” Thorborg said. “They’ve gotten down on their luck and they just don’t know where to go.”
Initially, there was some resistance to the idea that homelessness existed in the county. The gas boom helped raise awareness.
“The homeless population in a rural area is more hidden than it is in the city,” Thorborg said. “They may stay in an abandoned building or a house or under a bridge.”
Eight churches agreed to house the shelter for a week that winter. The shelter opened Thanksgiving Day at the Whitneyville United Methodist Church.
“Every week, we would move. We’d pack the trailer Sunday morning with cots, blankets and people’s stuff and move it to the next church,” Thorborg said. “By Sunday afternoon, we’d have it all set up.”
About a dozen people were housed that first year. When the shelters closed in spring, the TCHI provided individuals and families with tents, sleeping bags and covered campground costs.
“That’s when we realized we had more than just a seasonal problem,” she said.
Diane Kennedy offered a house in Whitneyville, which the shelter still inhabits, to operate that winter. Church congregations again volunteered to staff the shelter, but were challenged by having to travel farther.
When the shelter closed that spring, no one was sure if it would reopen that fall, Thorborg said. But the churches rallied, the TCHI received grants and donations, and they arranged for night staff from Experience Works, allowing church volunteers to go home after dinner and fellowship.
Since the beginning, those staying at the shelter had to leave during the day to look for work, housing or meet with agencies to get what they needed to move out of the shelter.
Early on, Thorborg realized that people needed help to do that. She cited one young woman in the shelter for about two weeks who just didn’t “seem to move.” Thorborg asked why and got this answer: she had no identification, no birth certificate and didn’t know how to get it.
“At the time, no one knew how to start the process,” Thorborg said. “It was simple once we figured it out.”
Helping its guests through those next steps is one reason for the shelter’s success, Thorborg said. In addition to the homeless, it also serves those transitioning out of prison, mental health and addiction treatment facilities.
“This county’s residents see the shelter as a stepping stone and help for everybody,” Thorborg said. “People see it as a positive place for people to get on track, stay on track and move forward.”
In 2014, the TCHI received a PHARE grant to purchase the two-acre lot with two-story, wood frame shelter. In 2016, an anonymous donation allowed them to pay off the mortgage.
Over the years, rooms have been reconfigured to add storage and bedroom space; a sidewalk, entry ramp and playground installed; a garden added; and other improvements.
The coronavirus pandemic made it more challenging, as guests had to remain in the shelter during the shutdown and church volunteers were prohibited from entering. Still, several guests did find jobs and new housing.
There have been successes all along the way. Thorborg noted one woman and her family who received help that first year. Two years ago, she returned to the shelter, having again fallen on hard times. She sat with Thorborg’s office one day.
“She sat there no more than an hour and said, ‘Man, do you need help,’” Thorborg recalled.
The young woman, Helen Conner Graves, provided that help, initially as a volunteer and today, thanks to an anonymous donors, as the shelter’s paid caseworker, connecting shelter residents with what they need to move forward.
Graves is also the inspiration behind TCHI’s new program, Oasis Permanent Supporting Living. It provides the tools for independent living to people with mental health issues or intellectual disabilities who need assistance. It is intended to reduce the recidivism of people who leave the shelter, then have to return because they don’t know how to live on their own, Thorborg said.
They are also in the midst of a capital campaign to construct a 4,778-square-foot, one-story building at the current location. So far, about half the funds have been raised toward the $1 million goal.
The new shelter can house up to 20 people and more space including a computer room and study area for children.
“All of the pandemic was an adjustment, but it also made us look at what we need as far as space and the ability in the shelter,” Thorborg said.
The list of supporters from the 10 years is long: churches, elected officials, restaurants, board and committee members, industries, community organizations and individuals.
“No matter how small or insignificant they feel their contribution has been, the impact has been great,” Thorborg said.
To learn more about the TCHI, visit the Facebook page, the website at tiogahomeless.org, email tiogahomelessinititative@yahoo.com or call 570-724-9001.