Horse lovers readied their mounts and rode out to Confer Lane to take part in the Hoofprints for HAVEN trail ride last Saturday, Aug. 26. According to Jennifer, an organizer for the event, Hoofprints for HAVEN was started last year.
“I always thought that a trail ride would be a really good fundraiser,” Jennifer said. “The Pine Creek Gorge is so beautiful, I thought it would be a great way to bring people to Tioga County and show off the area.”
Jennifer said she decided to suggest the fundraiser after going through the pandemic.
“I think something about the lock down really changed things for a lot of people; everybody just wanted to get out and do something,” she said.
Last year, the participants rode the trail down the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. This year, Brad Confer offered the use of his property for the event.
“This trail is more strenuous, but less lengthy this year. That’s the goal though, a lot of people come from far away and they don’t want a little bunny trail.”
Registration was capped when it hit 45 this year, and according to Jennifer, almost all of the registrants were able to make it on Saturday.
“I shared the event in a bunch of horse groups on social media,” said Jennifer. “One group of five girls drove four hours to join us. With horse people, if you build it they will come.”
“It’s really nice to see variety in the trails,” explained Jill Gastrock, whose daughter was a participant both years. “Horse owners in the area come out of the woodwork for these things.”
Hoofprints for HAVEN raised $3,120, which is about $1,000 more than it raised last year.
“A lot of people told me that they can’t wait for next year. I think we’ll keep doing Hoofprints for HAVEN as long as people come,” said Jennifer. “I would like to do other horse events at some point, but there’s a lot of work that goes into them so we’ll have to see.”
Each participant received a goodie bag that included the contact information for their local domestic violence and sexual assault centers.
“Not everyone knows what is available in their communities,” Jennifer said.
“Pennsylvania is one of the states that actually has a domestic violence and sexual assault center for every county. You don’t know that you need the services until the moment that you need them.”
HAVEN of Tioga County serves as both the domestic violence and sexual assault center for Tioga County. Services are available to anyone, whether they are a county resident or not.
“We’ve had survivors from other states before,” said Jennifer. “There are many reasons that a survivor from outside the community might seek our help and want people to know that they are welcome.”
If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, contact HAVEN of Tioga County on the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-550-0447.