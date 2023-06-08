WELLSBORO — The advanced life support/paramedic program at UPMC Wellsboro (formerly Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital) has just observed the 40th anniversary of its formation.
Pete Lupkowski, an EMT, has been with the program nearly from the start, which actually began in 1982 with the hospital offering a training course for paramedics. At the conclusion of the 500-hour course, 18 paramedics graduated. EMTs throughout the county asked how they could support the program and the unit — a white 1983 Chevy Blazer with green stripes and letters — responded to its first dispatch on May 27, 1983.
“Being first is always a big deal. As (UPMC Prehospital Services Director) Tony (Bixby) reminded me a few weeks ago, Williamsport had the first program in the region, but only they beat the Wellsboro program by a few years,” Lupkowski said. “People were familiar with the program through the TV program “Emergency” and this is when it finally came to Tioga County.”
The Blossburg Ambulance requested the dispatch and met Medic One in Sebring. On board were Paramedic Mike Hastings, ALS Coordinator John Spearly and EMT Assistant Nellie Chalmers.
In short order, the team inserted an IV into the patient, attached a heart monitor, loaded the patient into the ambulance and returned to the hospital.
“Today it sounds like an everyday thing. That day it was very exciting,” Lupkowski said.
The department began with 16 volunteer paramedics, 17 volunteer EMT paramedic assistants, a paid coordinator and a medical director. The EMTs, said Lupkowski, were fiercely competitive and even designed their own patch that included a deer due to the frequent encounters with that animal during their travels.
The hospital continued to offer paramedic classes for several years, populating the area with paramedics who went to other areas or continued their education to become nurses, nurse anesthetists, physician assistants, even a doctor.
The program was well regarded from every angle to start with and it still holds that greatness to this day,” Lupkowski said. “Some of the EMTs we have are going on to become paramedics and don’t want to leave the area.”
Initially, the paramedics used a “chase” car to meet with volunteer ambulance departments. Paramedics would board the ambulance with equipment needed for the patient, who would provide care while the patient was transported to the hospital; the paramedic assistant would drive the chase car. Today, the unit has a fleet of five ambulances and about 50 staff members who can meet with local ambulance companies or transport the patient to the hospital.
Over time, there have been changes. Initially, paramedics responded to about three calls per day. Today it’s closer to seven. Paramedics have been dispatched to more than 98,000 calls over the 40 years of service. UPMC also provides contracted staffing for the Wellsboro and Mansfield ambulance departments.
“They had the foresight to look ahead and see the decline in volunteers and get ahead of it,” Lupkowski said. “They have contracted staffing to ensure their communities are served appropriately.”
Despite declining numbers of people entering the field, the future is looking bright for ALS, Bixby said. UPMC is starting to work through different ideas and opportunities to bring more people into the industry, such as pre-apprenticeships, partnerships with local colleges and creating a career ladder within the health system where someone off the street can enter as an EMT intern and progress through the ladder as an EMT, paramedic intern, paramedic or some other type of health care professional.
“UPMC is committed to ensuring that EMS is an essential service,” Bixby said. “It’s been wonderful the last several years to get the best equipment, great vehicles and make a great place to work and grow, where we did not necessarily have the opportunity in the past. We’re excited. It’s been an amazing 40 years and we look forward to growing and continuing the service over the next 40 years.”