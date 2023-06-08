WELLSBORO — The advanced life support/paramedic program at UPMC Wellsboro (formerly Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital) has just observed the 40th anniversary of its formation.

Pete Lupkowski, an EMT, has been with the program nearly from the start, which actually began in 1982 with the hospital offering a training course for paramedics. At the conclusion of the 500-hour course, 18 paramedics graduated. EMTs throughout the county asked how they could support the program and the unit — a white 1983 Chevy Blazer with green stripes and letters — responded to its first dispatch on May 27, 1983.

