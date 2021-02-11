WELLSBORO — The Tioga County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is applying for funds to renovate private homes this summer.
The Tioga County commissioners adopted a resolution for the Pennsylvania HOME Program, a federally-funded program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, that provides grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians. HOME Program funds are provided to DCED from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the annual entitlement appropriation process.
Sean Sember, executive director of the authority, said the county is seeking $300,000 for this year. The authority did a “trial run” with one household in 2020, and hopes to expand the program to improve three to five houses this year.
Applicants must meet income guidelines. The house is inspected and taxes must be paid and up to date.
The funds are not intended for cosmetic improvements, such as a gazebo or new siding, but rather to address infrastructure such as septic systems, roof and heating systems.
Local contractors perform the work. There is no financial match required of the homeowner, although the authority does request that the homeowner chip in if the project exceeds $65,000.
The authority will learn if the application probably by late spring. Homeowners who are interested in applying for funding should watch the website, www.tbhra.org, or for announcements in local newspapers and shoppers.
Greenway
Commissioners took steps to move forward development of the Marsh Creek Greenway, by approving an agreement with Wilson Consulting Group for $71,354.65.
Wilson Consulting will provide engineering for the Greenway’s north section, between State Route 287 south to Hilboldt Road, and also complete right-of-way plans for the section from Hilboldt Road south to Fellows Avenue.
The county will use Act 13 impact fees to cover the cost, which is reimbursable through a grant the county secured from PennDOT.
In addition, the county approved a change order with Larson Design group for the Howellville Bridge relocation on the Greenway.
The cost change is due to the extended project duration from three to nine months due to COVID-19. The change order adds $1,648.76 for a new contract total of $9,048.76.