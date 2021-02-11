When traveling down memory lane, do you ever reminisce about those “lanes” that you used to travel down (and perhaps park a car) for a little bit of privacy with your beloved? Three local residents offered to share their recollections of Lovers’ Lanes in this area.
Contributors addressed by only an initial requested anonymity.
“J,” a 2015 graduate of Wellsboro High School, remembers, “After prom, we drove to the trailhead parking lot by Pag-Omar. I know friends who would go the baseball fields on upper Meade Street, but only in the winter, when there was no one there.
“Really, any trailhead would do,” J. adds. “No one’s going hiking after 9 p.m. It’s an empty parking lot – and it’s right in nature – and it’s dark!” Additionally, J .tips off privacy seekers by adding, “Several of my friends said Wellsboro Cemetery is an excellent place to park. Who’s going in the cemetery at night?”
“G,” a married mother of two teenagers, relocated with her husband to Wellsboro when their children were young, but still found the need for some alone time.
“When the kids were little and (husband) and I had a sitter, we’d often take a couple of beers with us and take the backroads to whatever restaurant we were heading to. Even if they were out of the way. Asaph dirt roads and others east of us with pull outs or trail heads. We’d have a beer, get jiggy, then head to dinner.”
Mary Ann Clark was married to Terry Clark for close to 36 years, until his death. “I was from Wellsboro and my late husband Terry was from Arnot,” Clark says. “We had two favorite spots – the Arnot state yard; the other was the road across from where the animal hospital is on Route 6; I think it’s now called New Road.
“The funny thing,” Clark said, “is that we were parking where the rock cut is on Stony Fork Road is where Terry asked me to marry him.” Mary Ann and Terry were both 19 years old when the proposal took place, and went on to raise a family, move to Texas, and ultimately back to Arnot while their children were still young, in 1991. “I got homesick,” said Clark.
No matter how young or old someone is, youthful romantic hideaways have a way of warming memories. And it seems like this remote, leafy, peaceful region contributes to that.