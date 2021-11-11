The Tioga County Humane Officer is still seeking information on two malnourished puppies found outside Wellsboro on Oct. 20.
“Someone knows something and we need your help to find that someone who cares enough to speak up,” said Krys Knecht, humane officer, in a Facebook post. “These babies did not deserve this. We need your help to prevent this from happening again.”
The two male puppies were found on Maple Hill Road, Charleston Township, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. They had no collars or other identifying information. One puppy is tan with a black muzzle and the other is mostly black with a white chest and paws. From photos posted, the black and white puppy appeared to be the more emaciated of the two.
According to a Facebook post by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, the puppies were brought to the shelter and have since found foster homes to receive proper care and medical attention.
If you know anything about the puppies, email humanelawtioga@gmail.com or text/call Knecht at 484-241-5650. All information received will remain anonymous.