Monday, June 26 was the first day for hunters to purchase their 2023-24 hunting and anterless deer licenses, and many hunters expressed frustration with their experiences. This is because, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, “A new state law, Act 148 of 2022, allow[ed] the Pennsylvania Game Commission to modernize and simplify how antlerless deer licenses are sold.”
The new process allows hunters to purchase their license online at huntfish.pa.gov or in person at a designated hunting license issuing agent. This took the place of the previous process of mailing in a pink envelope, and many locations found themselves backed up on Monday morning when hunters flocked to the issuing agents looking to secure their licenses.
Many of the hunters who sought to avoid the lines by utilizing the online platform found themselves unable to make their purchase. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the high volumes of sales led to “widespread slowness and intermittent errors.” This led to online purchasers being placed into a queue, receiving a notification when their wait time was almost over.
Although the issues with the online platform led to rumors that the website had crashed, Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said, “Our hunting license system did not crash [Monday]. We anticipated delays on the first day of sales and saw them, but the system has been operational all day and sales never ceased. Our staff worked with our online vendor to prevent a complete system outage during the surge [Monday] morning.”
In fact, according to Burhans, “Our license sales from 8 a.m. [Monday], in just seven hours we’ve nearly doubled our antlerless license sales over last year’s first day of sales. That’s a surge.”
It was such a surge that, according to Ryan Rachiele of the Wellsboro Tackle Shop, “We had lines from open to close. We chose to stop selling the licenses after the second day because it was becoming an impediment to our business. We’re a fishing supply store, we don’t sell hunting supplies and all we do is fish, so we talked about it and decided to be done with it.”
Wildlife Management Unit quotas haven’t been reached for any of the WMUs except for unit 2G. However, unit 2G covers part of both Tioga and Potter Counties, so check huntfish.pa.gov for more information regarding WMU quotas and license availability.