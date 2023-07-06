Monday, June 26 was the first day for hunters to purchase their 2023-24 hunting and anterless deer licenses, and many hunters expressed frustration with their experiences. This is because, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, “A new state law, Act 148 of 2022, allow[ed] the Pennsylvania Game Commission to modernize and simplify how antlerless deer licenses are sold.”

The new process allows hunters to purchase their license online at huntfish.pa.gov or in person at a designated hunting license issuing agent. This took the place of the previous process of mailing in a pink envelope, and many locations found themselves backed up on Monday morning when hunters flocked to the issuing agents looking to secure their licenses.

