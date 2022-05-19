MANSFIELD – Patty Hutcheson of Mansfield was presented a plaque on being named Mansfield’s Max Colegrove Citizen of the Year for 2022 at a banquet on Friday, May 13.
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the banquet that saw more than 90 people turn out to pay homage to Hutcheson for putting the community before herself and service to others with humility and grace. The attributes were also exhibited by the late Max Colegrove for whom the honor is named.
Hutcheson’s late husband, Benjamin, a former mayor of Mansfield, was honored with the award in 2002. Hutcheson, a long-time hair stylist in Mansfield, is the 36th honoree, which began in 1987 with Helen D. Cleveland.
Many of the guests were members of Hutcheson’s family who traveled many miles to honor the matriarch of their family, including her two children and several grandchildren.
Hutcheson served for many years as an EMT on the Mansfield Ambulance, a member of the BPW (Business and Professional Women which later became the Women’s Club), the Arnot Sportsman’s Club, the VFW and the Catholic Church where she served as the president of the Ladies Guild.
Attendees shared their stories of how Hutcheson had been kind to them and was willing to help anyone without needing recognition or thanks.
Chamber executive director Dawn Hull said she met Patty at the Holy Child Catholic Church over Thanksgiving dinner, an annual event offered free to the community.
“I’ve never seen Patty sit this long, or eat,” she said. “She is always serving someone else.”
Previous award honoree Gale Hall said that Hutcheson was “like a mom” to her and “if you need her she is always there.”
Hutcheson’s grandson recalled how his grandmother had always made sure he practiced his lessons in summer, even during vacations at her house in Mansfield.
“She always made me read and write over the summer. Even though I complained about it, it helped get me through middle school, high school and even college,” he said.
A fellow parishioner at Holy Child, Peggy Brewster, said that Hutcheson always displayed kindness to everyone that is “so unexpected.”
“She is incredibly kind, and that’s the kind of person Patty is,” she said.
Borough councilman Steve McCloskey, former sports information officer at Mansfield University, said that he knew Hutcheson for 34 years and learned that he “wanted to be in a community that have people like Patty Hutcheson.”
“I learned I wanted to be like Patty.” he added.
Deb Colegrove, also a previous honoree, said when she thinks of Hutcheson, she always thinks of Santa’s elves.
“The elves do all the work, and Santa gets all the credit,” she said.
At this Hutcheson received a standing ovation, and another at the end of the banquet.
Hutcheson thanked the committee for choosing her to receive the annual honor this year. “I’ll never forget it and thank you to everyone,” she said.