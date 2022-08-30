The Lions Club of Mansfield is holding a street fest on Monday, Sept. 5 from noon–5 p.m.
“In previous years, the Lions Club held free concerts in Smythe Park,” said David Stinebeck, program director for the Lions Club. “This year, the Lions Club wanted to change things up a bit by having a street fest and are hoping to attract not only locals but tourists as well.”
The street fest will be held on the first block on North Main Street. Food and beverages will be available from Papa V’s, Thin Line, Papa the Butcher, as well as a food truck. Vendors will be set up on the western side on North Main Street, facing the sidewalk. The street will not be closed to through traffic. Stinebeck noted that there will be no parking on North Main Street.
Mountain Lake Winery, Towanda, will offer wine tastings and sales and Joe Perry Winery, Troy will also offer wine slushies, tasting and sales.
Open containers will only be allowed the length of the one-block festival.
“In years past, the Lions Club have sponsored concerts that previously brought upwards of 500 people to Mansfield,” said Stinebeck. “We are optimistic that we will have at least that many attend the street fest. If this one proves to be a success, additional street fests may be considered.
“The old timers will tell you that Mansfield once had a women’s and a men’s store. It was a bustling little town. It’s impressive that we once again have a women’s store in Mansfield, and the Lions Club is hoping that trend of opening new retail businesses and shops in town continues. This event is one way for people to see how Mansfield is evolving and growing in popularity, with lots to offer to the general public.”
With festivities commencing at noon, there will also be music on tap. Williamsport’s own “The Gabe Stillman Band” just got back from a tour in the Midwest and will rock North Main Street with their blues-themed music.
Extra police cadets from Mansfield University will assist with traffic control, and shuttle service will be provided from MU for those wishing to park in any of the University’s lots.
The Lions Club helps fund over 20,000 organizations nationally, with $14,000 being raised by the Mansfield Lions Club to help local communities.