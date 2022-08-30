Gabe Stillman

Williamsport blues guitarist Gabe Stillman has been nominated for a blues music award.

 submitted

The Lions Club of Mansfield is holding a street fest on Monday, Sept. 5 from noon–5 p.m.

“In previous years, the Lions Club held free concerts in Smythe Park,” said David Stinebeck, program director for the Lions Club. “This year, the Lions Club wanted to change things up a bit by having a street fest and are hoping to attract not only locals but tourists as well.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos