Area internet providers are working to offer free or reduced price service during the pandemic.
Xtreme Internet, based in Wellsboro, recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to offer the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Blue Ridge Communications has applied and is awaiting approval to offer the same benefit. This reporter was unable to reach a spokesperson at Frontier Communications.
Residents in Tioga and Potter counties will be able to apply for a $50 monthly credit if they meet eligibility guidelines. Xtreme Internet coverage area includes Wellsboro, Mansfield, Westfield, Knoxville, Elkland, Galeton and Blossburg while Blue Ridge covers both counties.
“Since the beginning of Xtreme Internet, we have been focused on providing internet service to families and communities in need,” said David Tews, president of Xtreme Internet. “With COVID and the requirement for learning at home, that need has never been greater. Xtreme Internet’s approval from the FCC, to participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit, will allow many Tioga County families to receive free or reduced Internet. We are proud to be a part of this program and look forward to getting better Internet to more families in Tioga County.”
“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Joe Lorah, spokesperson for Blue Ridge. “We launched the Learn from Home program last summer when families were preparing to go back to school. We live in community, we work in community and it is the right thing to do.”
The program is slated to start in late April and will continue for six months, or until allotted funds are expended. The benefit can be used to cover the cost of any plan and any size. Plans at Blue Ridge and Xtreme Internet start around $35; the customer is responsible for any cost exceeding $50.
The program is open to existing and new customers. Both Xtreme Internet and Blue Ridge plan to post links on websites and social media to direct customers to the benefit.
A household is eligible if one member of the household:
- Qualifies for the Lifeline program.
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program or did so in the 2019-2020 school year.
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
- Experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
To learn how to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, visit Xtreme Internet at www.xtremeinternet.biz/ebb or Blue Ridge at www.brctv.com or check each company’s social media pages. Both providers plan to have information available through call centers.