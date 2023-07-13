Motorists are advised that an intersection improvement project continues at the intersection of Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) in Charleston Township. The intersection is located approximately a half mile east of Route 1001 (Whitneyville Road/Ore Bed Road) and 1.5 miles west of the intersection with Bullock Road.

On Wednesday, July 5, Charleston Road was closed between Route 6 and Cole Road. A detour using Whitneyville Road/Ore Bed Road and Route 6 is in place through July.

