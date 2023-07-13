Motorists are advised that an intersection improvement project continues at the intersection of Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) in Charleston Township. The intersection is located approximately a half mile east of Route 1001 (Whitneyville Road/Ore Bed Road) and 1.5 miles west of the intersection with Bullock Road.
On Wednesday, July 5, Charleston Road was closed between Route 6 and Cole Road. A detour using Whitneyville Road/Ore Bed Road and Route 6 is in place through July.
On Monday, July 17, Route 660 will be closed between Rice Road and Route 6, while the contractor begins to realign roadway.
Route 660 detour
Route 660 eastbound traffic will use Route 6 east, Route 15 south to (Camp Canoe Exit/Route 2005 (Main Street) south), to Route 660 east.
Route 660 westbound traffic will use Route 2005 (Main Street) north, Route 15 north (Mansfield Exit/Route 6 west), Route 660 west.
Dean Construction, LLC., is the prime contractor for this $2.5 million project. Work includes intersection realignment, paving, line painting, updated signage and guide rail. Work on this project is expected to be completed by October 2023, weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.