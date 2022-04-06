Hamilton-Gibson announced Monday, April 4 that a sixth performance of the comedy “Into The Breeches” has been added for this Sunday, April 10 at 2:30 p.m.
“The comments we received about this show from the audiences who saw it this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday are what prompted us to add the Sunday performance,” said Director Thomas Putnam. Assistant Director is Barbara Biddison.
Currently, there are tickets available for the performances at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9 and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
“It is a wonderful show. Loved it,” said one audience member. “There are surprises that make you burst out laughing,” said another.
This delightful comedy explores how a community theatre grapples with the loss of its male artistic director and leading men who are fighting overseas in World War II while addressing social issues that exist today.
The director’s wife, talented and smart but untested, assembles an all-female cast to present a Shakespeare play set in the Middle Ages and together, they deliver.
There are six women in the play and two men. They are Samantha Coolidge as the untested director, Matt Huels as the stage manager, Diamond Thompson as the costume designer, Gerard Doran as the community theatre’s board president, Nikki York as the wife of the board president, Megan Gallant as the raw talent, Kathryn Sheneman as the theatre company’s star and Jordyn Coffee as the innocent ingénue.
Admission is $16 for adults ages 19 and up and $8 for students, 18 and under. A FlexPass is $75.
Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Tickets, if available, will also be sold at the door beginning about 30 minutes before each performance.