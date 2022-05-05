BLOSSBURG – Last year, Southern Tioga School District held graduation for all 2021 classes outdoors at Island Park here, which allowed many more people to attend, according to district Superintendent Sam Rotella. This year’s seniors have a different idea, however. They want things to go back to normal, and graduate in their school’s auditorium or at Mansfield University, as was always done in the past.
According to Ella Farrer, a senior at North Penn-Mansfield High School who spoke on behalf of about 10 students at the May 2 school board work session, the location does not “send the right message” to mark such an important occasion.
“When we walk across the stage at Island Park, we will see camp chairs; is this the message we want to send graduates? The choice of Island Park (as a location for this year’s commencement ceremonies) was never explained. We were told not to wear heels to accommodate the outdoor environment. This is a graduation that is not ours at all. I think it should be a formal matter that shows the pomp and circumstance. Why can’t it be held indoors like a normal year?” she said.
Board member Jim Nobles said he had heard from people who thought the outdoor venue was “nice.”
Superintendent Sam Rotella said there had been “conversations about the safest place given Covid.”
“Our cases are increasing now so that was part of making sure as many people as possible can attend if there were limitations on buildings and space,” he said.
Rotella said he would be happy to sit down with the board if they are unhappy with the decision-making process.
“There are always those that are going to be disappointed, but I have never changed the way we decide where we will hold commencements. If the board wants to get involved in that, I will be happy to sit down with you,” he said.
In addressing the students, he said, “There are always going to be people who are going to be unhappy about the decisions we make. Obviously, with having it outside, weather is an issue. It’s not perfect. If it was it would be a great world to live in, but it’s not.”
This year, both high school graduations will be held at Island Park, Blossburg,
North Penn-Mansfield High School’s ceremony will be on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and North Penn-Liberty High Schools ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Rain date will be Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Guest seating will be in the home bleacher section or guests may bring chairs.
Each student will receive a pre-determined number of tickets for bleacher seating.