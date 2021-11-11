WELLSBORO — Seventy-eight Jeeps, drivers and passengers spent four hours traveling back roads to raise funds for a humane center.
The Pa. Canyon Jeepers, a Facebook group, held a Poker Run this past Sunday, Nov. 7, and raised nearly $3,000 for the Tioga County Humane Center.
Mike Spencer and his daughter Sydney started the group this past spring.
“There are so many Jeeps around town and the area,” said Mike Spencer. “It was just to get to know other Jeep owners in the area.”
The Facebook page drew around 300 owners over the summer, with another 100 added in the past week. The group had 433 members as of Tuesday morning.
Over the summer, the members held a few events — an ice cream run to Lawrenceville or a meet and greet — which drew about 20 members, said Spencer.
As plans for the poker run developed, the members had to decide which non-profit to support. Several members who had helped with dog rescues, suggested the humane center. Members got sponsors, and made plans for Sunday.
The Jeeps gathered at 10 a.m., surrounding The Green in downtown Wellsboro. They came from not only Tioga County, but Harrisburg, the Poconos, Watkins Glen and other locations.
“It turned into quite an event,” Spencer said. “We didn’t expect the turnout. But it was a perfect weekend, beautiful weather.”
For four hours, the group toured the back roads around the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, with five stops in which each registrant drew a card for a poker hand. The winner of $100, returned that money to the humane center, said Mike Spencer.
According to Tioga County Humane Officer Krys Knecht, funds will be used to provide humane law enforcement in Tioga County. Humane law enforcement no funding from the county or state.
For more information, visit Pa Canyon Jeepers on Facebook or humanelawtioga@gmail.com or text/call 484-241-5650 for the humane center.