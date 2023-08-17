The secretary of the Tioga County Fair was honored as the Friend of the Fair for 2023, but only after a little fibbing and subterfuge.
Jennie York missed a fair board meeting earlier this year, at which time the board members hatched a plan to name her Friend of the Fair and hatched a plan to keep her from learning of it until the actual presentation.
At the next meeting, they told her that the 2023 recipient would be Marty Heyler, a long-time fair board member, pig barn chair and former ag teacher at Cowanesque Valley High School.
For the next seven months, the board members kept the secret, even roping Heyler in on the plan.
This past Saturday, just prior to the Junior Livestock Auction, York stood outside the arena waiting for the announcement to recognize Heyler. She looked puzzled when the representative from the Pennsylvania Fair Fund Foundation mentioned the “gal” who would be this year’s recipient, but comprehension crept across her face as the spokesperson mentioned the recipient’s involvement with the fair began at age 12 in her aunt’s kitchen.
Flushed and laughing, York accepted the plaque from the foundation as well as citations from the Pennsylvania Senate and House from Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Clint Owlett.
“I can’t believe they recognized me at age 50,” York said.
Her involvement began in 1985 when York began typing, making signs and performing odd jobs under the wing of her aunt, Annie Clark, who was then secretary of the fair. She received $2 for her work.
She missed the opportunity to meet Garth Brooks during his visit to the fairgrounds because she was out on the grounds picking up garbage.
After college, York moved to Washington, but continued her work with fairs, working for the Washington State Fair. She then moved to Florida and Baltimore County where she began teaching.
York returned to Tioga County, a new teaching position at Williamson High School and her involvement with the fair.
“In 2008, the ceremonial passing of the milk crate with ‘important papers’ occurred” as York assumed her aunt’s title and year-round volunteer position.
As secretary, York maintains the monthly meeting minutes of the board, coordinates scheduling of entertainment during fair week, organizes volunteers before, during and after fair, and offers opinions on the needs for the week-long event.
Not only does she hold down the main office, she’s been spotted picking up garbage, cleaning up and setting up for indoor shows, working with visitors, vendors, exhibitors and department chairs. She has been the announcer at tractor pulls and almost got to be demolition derby announcer, but torrential rains canceled the event.
York has won the Zone II Fair Person of the Year Award and the Zone bacon, whatever that might be, according to the nomination letter.
She moves into the fairgrounds a week before the fair and moves out a week after. She arrives each morning of fair week before the gates open, and leaves long after the lights have been shut down.
“She does it all in an attempt to make the Tioga County Fair the best that it can be,” wrote the board in the nomination letter for York. “It takes a village of volunteers to run a fair, but it sure does help to have a responsible and highly-organized school teacher with summers off to orchestrate the chaos.”