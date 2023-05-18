On Friday, April 28, Mansfield University’s Student Government Association held its annual Spring Fling with multi-platinum recording artist Jesse McCartney as its headliner.

Spring Fling opened with a set from New York-based singer-songwriter, Sydney Irving. Irving, a self-described indie-rock-pop musician, sang her own songs and covers of popular songs such as Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” While relatively young, Irving was named as the International Singer-Songwriters Association’s 2020 young adult artist of the year and Best New Artist at the 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards.

