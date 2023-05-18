On Friday, April 28, Mansfield University’s Student Government Association held its annual Spring Fling with multi-platinum recording artist Jesse McCartney as its headliner.
Spring Fling opened with a set from New York-based singer-songwriter, Sydney Irving. Irving, a self-described indie-rock-pop musician, sang her own songs and covers of popular songs such as Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” While relatively young, Irving was named as the International Singer-Songwriters Association’s 2020 young adult artist of the year and Best New Artist at the 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards.
Headliner Jesse McCartney was met with a roar of cheers from an excited crowd. McCartney’s performance featured songs spanning his nearly 20-year solo career. McCartney sung his hits such as “Just So You Know,” “Shake,” “Yours,” “Body Language”, and “Friends.”
McCartney brought his set to a close with his debut single, “Beautiful Soul,” a worldwide hit. During his performance, McCartney was accompanied by his touring guitarist, Keven Eknes. Eknes, a Norwegian Los Angeles-based guitarist, has made a name for himself with his numerous EPs and his work on American Song Contest and The Kelly Clarkson Show.
For many individuals in the Mansfield Community, an Instagram post from McCartney days prior to Spring Fling created uncertainty surrounding his performance.
After announcing his impending attendance at StageCoach, a California-based music festival, which ran from April 28-31, McCartney’s comment section was quickly inundated with comments from confused would-be Spring Fling attendees. At the beginning of his set, McCartney took the time to crack a couple of jokes regarding the confusion.
McCartney, who began his career as a member of boy band Dream Street, launched as a solo artist in 2004 in signing with Hollywood Records. Aside from his numerous musical accolades, McCartney is also a seasoned actor.