MILLERTON — You never know where life and circumstances will lead you.

Nearly 26 years ago when I was editor of a weekly newspaper in Hershey, I talked with grieving parents Randy and Cheryl Eshenour, whose 12-year-old son Jonathan died as a result of injuries suffered in a tragic mid-July 1997 bike accident. The couple and their other young sons, Nathan and Matthew, made the difficult decision at Hershey Medical Center to donate some of Jonathan’s organs and four lives were saved.

