MILLERTON — You never know where life and circumstances will lead you.
Nearly 26 years ago when I was editor of a weekly newspaper in Hershey, I talked with grieving parents Randy and Cheryl Eshenour, whose 12-year-old son Jonathan died as a result of injuries suffered in a tragic mid-July 1997 bike accident. The couple and their other young sons, Nathan and Matthew, made the difficult decision at Hershey Medical Center to donate some of Jonathan’s organs and four lives were saved.
A longtime journalist, I had covered many tragic stories but this one hit close to home as Jonathan was a classmate of our youngest son, Andrew. Their very close-knit class of preteens who were about to enter seventh grade was devastated, as were folks in the community.
At the time, I wrote an extensive Hershey Chronicle article about the family’s decision and the anonymous recipients. The Gift of Life Donor Program initially provided general information about the recipients, circumstances that led to the need for transplants, and how they were doing a short time later. Names and hometowns were not disclosed. One of the recipients was a then-25-year-old Pennsylvania man. Little did I know that fact would be poignant to me years later and miles away.
Although we moved from Hershey the next year, I stayed in contact with Jonathan’s mother. In 2021, my husband’s ministry brought us to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro.
Last August, I received a call from Cheryl who said she thought she was in our area the previous day. Why? To be with Brett Bourdette of Millerton, Tioga County, the recipient of Jonathan’s heart. Brett’s wife, Michelle, and family had hosted a 25th anniversary celebration of the July 17, 1997, heart transplant. They invited Jonathan’s family to be there. Cheryl, her oldest son, Nathan, and granddaughter, Amber, made the trip from Hershey. Jonathan’s father, Randy, had passed away in July 2008 due to a brain tumor.
I was amazed that a heart transplant recipient was still thriving a quarter of a century after the transplant and that he and his wife live not far from my new home. As I’m now semi-retired and doing correspondent work for the Wellsboro Gazette, I can bring the story full circle—talking to the man who was saved by the heart transplant. Brett and Michelle emphatically want everyone to know the importance of organ donation and how thankful they are. With a very full-time job and many interests, Brett is living, walking proof!
Brett, now 51, received Jonathan’s heart at the age of 25, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. The commercial industrial electrician with Local 139 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Elmira, New York, suffered from viral cardiomyopathy, a virus that attacked his heart, at age 21. At the time, doctors said he likely would need a heart transplant within five years. Despite that, he continued working full-time until he experienced problematic symptoms.
“I was short of breath and had no energy,” Brett said. “I couldn’t do anything without being out of breath.” He was referred to doctors at Temple University Hospital, went for an evaluation, and was immediately admitted. The Williamson Junior-Senior High School graduate was in the hospital for about four months until the transplant.
Recalling the night of the transplant, Brett said, “They woke me up about midnight telling me that it was going to happen.” From that point, things happened quickly as he was asked to sign forms acknowledging that he might have only a 10 percent chance of surviving the surgery. The surgery preparation began and he was wheeled into the operating room. Brett said he was well prepared with information about the transplant because the hospital provided many classes for patients awaiting the surgery. He estimates that the transplant surgery was underway within three hours and he recalls being in the recovery room by 7:30 a.m. Because of the quickness, his parents, Ron and Toni Bourdette, who had to make the four-and-a-half-hour drive from Millerton to Philadelphia, weren’t able to get there before the start of surgery, but they arrived quickly.
He was in the hospital for only 10 days after the transplant and returned to work full-time about three months later. Brett and Michelle have been married for 25 years, an accomplishment they acknowledge likely would not have been possible if Brett had not received the heart transplant a year earlier, as a result of the difficult decision made by the Eshenour family.
Although Michelle was in Michigan, the two of them—who met through family members—had been corresponding by letters and occasional phone calls after his transplant. In January 1998, Brett drove part way across the country alone to Michigan, just months after his heart transplant, to make the marriage proposal to Michelle. “He called me early one morning and said, ‘Hey, I’m coming to see you.’ He met me when I got out of work and proposed to me in the parking lot of Meijer Thrifty Acres.”
Asked how he’s doing 26 years after the transplant, Brett said, “I’m doing fine.”
He notes, though, that “Two years ago, I had my first rejection and it was pretty serious. I was hospitalized for 10 days” at Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester. He explained that the antibodies were attacking his heart and they had to do plasma replacement and some of his medications were changed. To stay healthy, Brett has regular checkups, stays active, tries to eat fairly healthy, and is diligent about taking his medications. He stays active with his work, taking care of their property, and camping and travel, including frequent trips to Gettysburg, a place they love. He also is a car enthusiast.
Although they had been corresponding for several years through cards, letters and Facebook, the Bourdettes and the Eshenours first met in person in September 2020.
“It was kind of a spontaneous thing, which made it easier,” Brett said, noting that it could be an awkward moment. “We happened to be down in Gettysburg and Cheryl sent Michelle a message saying, ‘You’re so close, you should stop by.’” Within about four hours, Brett and Michelle were at Cheryl’s Hershey area home having lunch with Cheryl, Nathan, and Matthew.
“They were very welcoming,” Michelle said of the Eshenours.
“We kind of already felt like family, for me anyway,” Brett added.
As for the August 2022 25th anniversary celebration, which included the Eshenours along with family and friends of the Bourdettes and many of his coworkers, Michelle said, “It was just nice. It’s kind of a big deal. He made it through a (1997) transplant and he made it through a rejection incident in 2021. It was time for a party.”
Brett and Michelle and a number of members of the Eshenour family were together again for a meal just prior to Thanksgiving 2022 when the Bourdettes were on another Gettysburg trip. Noting how special that was, Cheryl said, “That really made my Thanksgiving.”
Nathan’s daughter, Amber, the oldest of the six Eshenour grandchildren, loves being in contact with the Bourdettes and has taken to calling them Uncle Brett and Aunt Michelle. The two of them, who don’t have children, clearly enjoy that honor. When Amber asked if she could call them that because Brett has a part of her Uncle Jonathan, Cheryl recalls, “It warmed my heart to hear my then 14-year-old granddaughter ask that question.”
The organ donor program has a long process leading to donor and recipient families being in communication and the communication must be initiated by the donor family and done through the donor program. The Eshenours went through a lot of helpful bereavement counseling from the Gift of Life program beforehand.
“One month after Jonathan’s death, I wrote a letter to each of his four recipients,” Cheryl said. “At that time, it was a very long process for the recipients to receive any communication from the donor family.” She explained how the letters were screened by the donor program.
“I sent this first letter because it was important to me that the recipients knew something about their donor from us, as the donor family,” she added. “I wanted the recipients to know that Jonathan was the youngest of three boys, was a middle school student, that he loved to ride his bike, play baseball, golf, swim and spend time with his family, and that he was a child who was not frequently ill.”
Speaking of their first in-person meeting with Brett and Michelle, Cheryl said, “My first thought when I met Brett was that he looked very healthy with no indication that he went through a life-saving transplant. I was very nervous about meeting him. I honestly had no idea what our interaction would be like. To be perfectly honest, our meeting and the time we spent together was very comfortable and felt natural. I found both Brett and Michelle to be very kind and active with an appreciation for life.” After the meeting, Cheryl said that she and her sons knew that they wanted to spend more time with the Bourdettes.
“I was intrigued to meet Brett,” Matthew said. “While there is the obvious physical connection of my brother’s heart now a part of Brett’s body, I was more interested in learning about who Brett is as a person. Our family went through a very difficult situation with the passing of my brother but events in Brett’s life led him to ultimately need a heart transplant,” Matthew continued. “I wanted to learn more about that and understand how he has been doing in the years since. Perhaps I was looking for validation of the decision to donate my brother’s organs. Whatever the reason, it was great to meet Brett and Michelle. They are wonderful, kind-hearted people with a passion for living and enjoying life. And while the underlying basis for our initial meeting is incredibly bittersweet, we cannot change the ‘bitter’ but, we can focus on and foster the ‘sweet.’”
The other recipients of Jonathan’s organ donation were a 39-year-old Mennonite man who was a cabinet maker and received Jonathan’s left kidney and pancreas, and the Eshenours got to know him and many members of his family; a 24-year-old New Jersey woman who received Jonathan’s liver, and the Eshenours met her family, and a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man who received his right kidney.
“Jonathan always said that he wanted to be a carpenter,” Cheryl said. “It’s ironic that the kidney/pancreas recipient was a cabinetmaker and Brett is an electrician.”