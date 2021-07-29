WELLSBORO — Judge Timika Lane of Philadelphia spoke about her passion for helping those being oppressed at the annual picnic of the Tioga County Democratic Party on July 24.
Lane grew up in West Philadelphia, in an area dubbed “The Bottom.” Her grandmother and mother, a retired Philadelphia police detective, instilled her with the value of serving others, she said.
She became a teacher, then returned to school and earned her law degree from Rutgers-Camden School of Law in New Jersey. After working a number of years for the Defender Association of Philadelphia as a trial attorney, she transitioned to chief legal counsel for state Senator Anthony H. Williams. In that role, she led challenges to Pennsylvania’s photo ID law, drafted legislation to counter its impact on seniors, minorities, LGBTQ+ and poor communities.
She decided to run for a seat on the Court of Common Pleas, selling her car to jump start her campaign.
“I stepped out on faith because I wanted to be of service to people,” said Lane.
Once elected, she is the sole judge responsible for handling human trafficking cases. She also deals with family and domestic violence, sexual assault, murder and assault, arson, robbery and burglary cases.
Now running for Superior Court, Lane received a rating of “Recommended” from the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She and the other Democratic nominees: Maria McLaughlin for Supreme Court, and Lori A. Dumas and David Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court, all have a strong background in social justice cases.
“We know we are out here fighting for each and every one of you,” Lane said.
Of the 31 judges now serving on the appellate bench, only one is a person of color, said Lane. If elected, she and Dumas would increase that number.
In addition to Dumas, two municipal candidates also spoke at the picnic: Shane Nickerson, running for re-election as mayor of Blossburg, and Kevin Declan Clark, seeking a position on Wellsboro council, Ward Two.
Nickerson said he did not petition to have his name on the ballot, but instead spoke to people at the polls on primary election day. He earned more Republican write-ins than Democrat that day, he said.
He works for all the residents of Blossburg, noting that area residents “can do a lot on our own.”
“Our mindset can change everything,” Nickerson said. “I refuse to let national policy poison the good things that can happen in Blossburg.”
Clark previously served a short time on the Stillwater borough council. If elected, he wants to encourage Wellsboro to become more bicycle friendly with bike racks in the downtown area.
He would encourage more interaction between borough, state Rep. Clint Owlett and county commissioners. While local law enforcement does an “excellent” job, he would like to see more funding to deal with the opioid epidemic.