WELLSBORO - A judge has determined that a Wellsboro couple violated the borough's ordinance in keeping poultry and must pay.
Wellsboro Magisterial District Judge Robert L. Repard issued an order April 20 denying a request to dismiss the citation against Raquel Rogers and Anna Wales and awarded $3,000 to the borough.
The borough was seeking in excess of $7,000. Rogers and Wales purchased several ducks and chicks in 2020, and have been lobbying the borough to keep their flock on their one-acre property at 30 Bodine St.
The borough learned of the violation in May 2020, and sent a notice to Wales and Rogers asking them to remove the birds. The pair repeatedly asked borough council to revise its ordinance, but the motion never garnered enough votes to pass.
The borough's ordinance allows properties having 10 or more acres in rural residential zones to keep cattle, horses, llamas and sheep. Goats, alpacas, poultry and swine are prohibited.
Next, the couple and several neighbors asked that their properties be rezoned to rural residential, but that change did not impact the ordinance.
Additionally, the pair requested a variance through the Zoning Hearing Board arguing that the ordinance acted as zoning by prohibiting keeping certain animals except in a commercial agricultural operation. The board ruled that the request was outside its jurisdiction.
They appeared before Judge Repard for a hearing on the ordinance violation on March 29.
