Dressed in her trademark red, Megan Martin is visiting 67 counties in her effort to become a justice on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
The resident of Cumberland County is running on the Republican ticket and as a team with the other jurist candidates: Carolyn Carluccio for the Pa. Supreme Court and Harry Smail and Maria Battista for two openings on the Pa. Superior Court.
She met with Republicans in Tioga County on Monday morning, Feb. 20, before a stop at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and then traveling to Danville and Susquehanna University to meet with young Republicans there.
The Commonwealth Court is primarily responsible for matters involving state and local governments and regulatory agencies. It also acts as a trial court when lawsuits are filed by or against the Commonwealth. Cases are generally heard by panels of three judges, but may also be heard by a single judge or by a panel of seven judges.
Martin believes that public service is a calling and that she has been called to serve. During three decades of practicing law in both state and federal government positions, she has the distinction of serving in all three branches of the state government: executive, legislative and judicial.
“My unique experience is perfect for a unique court,” Martin said.
She served as an attorney for the United States Navy, and then became the first woman to serve as the Pennsylvania Senate’s secretary-parliamentarian. In that role, she managed the legislative process with diligence and care for more than a decade, ensuring that the constitution, laws, and rules of the Senate were followed throughout the legislative process. She was unanimously elected to the position five times.
In her travels across the Commonwealth, Martin said the most common sentiment expressed by the people is their frustration with judges making policy decisions.
If elected, she will be a fair and impartial jurist who will stand up for constitutional rights. Martin said she will not legislate from the bench, and instead, will apply the law as it was written by the General Assembly. She will ensure that, just like people, the government follows the law, too.
The Pennsylvania Bar Association gave a “Recommended” rating to Martin.
She is married to Scott Martin, has three children, ages 17-21, and dog and lives in Mechanicsburg.