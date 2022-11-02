Malcolm Kenyatta, Pa. State Representative from the 181st district, stopped in Wellsboro on Nov. 1 to stump for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.
Kenyatta has served as a state rep since 2019 and represents northern Philadelphia. He lost in the Democratic senate primary to Fetterman and has visited 34 counties since then to drum up support for the Democratic candidates.
Shapiro is currently Pa. attorney general and is running for governor. Fetterman is running for U.S. Senate.
“When I talk about this race, I get really excited,” Kenyatta told a small but enthusiastic group at the Deane Center. “It’s not just that they other candidates are…what they are, but we have candidates we can be really excited about.”
Kenyatta said that he’s been working since he was 12 years old and touted Shapiro’s successful efforts as attorney general to hold corporations accountable for wage theft.
“It might be $25 or $50, but you know what a difference that could mean,” he said. “Shapiro put money back in people’s pockets.”
Kenyatta discussed Shapiro’s successful defense of the 2020 voting process in Pennsylvania.
“Trump sued him 34 times for election fraud and Shapiro won 34 times,” Kenyatta said.
Kenyatta spoke of Fetterman’s concern for small businesses that are affected by large companies having a monopoly in rural areas.
“Fetterman’s the only one talking about breaking up conglomerates,” he said. “We don’t need Dollar Generals coming in and putting everyone else out of business. John’s the only person in this race talking corporate greed.
“It’s a question of trust. Every six years Oz will pretend to care about you, but 92% of John contribution were under $20 each. He’s accountable to 92% of us.”
Kenyatta spoke at a meeting where local Democrats were addressing postcards and making phone calls in support of their candidates.
“What you’re doing here, it really matters,” he said. “The first time John ran for mayor, he won by one vote. The first time I ran for state rep, I won by three votes. Every phone call matters.”
Kenyatta encouraged unity and civility as the upcoming midterms approach.
“There have been folks who are really committed to pitting us against each other,” he said. “They’re trying to divide us up, and the people who are fine with the status quo just keep hanging on.”