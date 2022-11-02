Kenyatta campaigns for Dems in Wellsboro
Malcolm Kenyatta (fourth from right) poses with supporters on Nov. 1.

 photo by Donna LeSchander

Malcolm Kenyatta, Pa. State Representative from the 181st district, stopped in Wellsboro on Nov. 1 to stump for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.

Kenyatta has served as a state rep since 2019 and represents northern Philadelphia. He lost in the Democratic senate primary to Fetterman and has visited 34 counties since then to drum up support for the Democratic candidates.

