The Knoxville borough council discussed future trash collections, internet and phone services and data storage during the May meeting.
Council members discussed the recent trash collection, noting that it was a success. There were some issues where people dropped off items that would not have been accepted, including a television and a burn barrel. The drop offs took place late in the evening before the collection.
Council received a suggestion to have a dumpster set in the fall with a single day collection. The council will consider a fall collection.
Council President Tom Baker will contact providers of internet and phone services after a discussion of issues with the current provider.
Councilman Jamie Tomb will seek information on data security services. The company that provides computer services to the community, CUSI, has offered a managed data security service. Currently the secretary backs up the system daily. Some council members believe this act may be sufficient protection.
The Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 21.