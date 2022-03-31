The Knoxville borough council heard that a new pump is causing the electrical circuits to trip in the wastewater treatment facility.
An employee replaced a faulty pump at the facility, which is continually tripping the electrical circuit by drawing too many amps. During the March meeting, the council discussed sending the replaced pump out for repairs in hope of determining why it is overloading the system.
Council also discussed tree removal on private property with the owner asking permission to cross through the borough’s cemetery to access the trees.
The land owner will secure a price quote for the borough to remove a borough-owned tree in the same area on the north side of town. The council also gave the land owner permission to use the borough property.
Officials also discussed snow accumulating along the borough’s Main Street.
The borough employee responsible for the snow removal usually removes the snow but was unable to do so due to the high volume and repeated poor weather. The snow reportedly thawed and then refroze prior to the employee being able to remove the icy buildup.
In another area, a contractor placed piles of snow on the sidewalk near a vacant lot on the north side of town.
The borough president will talk to the contractor to avoid this in the future.
A resident raised concerns about five Penelec utility poles that seem to be leaning toward the roadway on the east end of the borough. The company will be notified.
Plans are underway to remove the Christmas decorations in the borough.
The Knoxville borough council will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 18.