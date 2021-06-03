The Lawrenceville borough council was again unable to meet for a second time due to a lack of quorum. The last meeting of the council was April 20.
The May 3 meeting was attended by Robert Penzone, Cleo Russell and Gordon Chilson and was rescheduled for May 20. The May 20 was attended by Kathryn Helgemo, Terry Gleason and Mansel O’Dell.
The May 20 and May 24 agendas were revised and call for the council to accept the resignation of Council President Michael Kirwin, appoint a new council member to fill the vacancy as well appoint a sewer operator. Two other resignations, sewer operator Chris Fabian and zoning officer Rodney Heindel have not been accepted.
Utility bills and payroll are being made however other bills and business have not been addressed by the council.
The Department of Environmental Resources has been contacted concerning the resignation and the failure to hire a new sewer operator. Caleb Geist is the licensed water operator for the borough and was appointed temporarily to fill the sewer operator vacancy. Because the council has been unable to vote due to a lack of quorum, no vote has been taken to establish a payment plan or payment.
The next meeting of the Lawrenceville borough council was set for 7 p.m. May 26.
Unable to meet a quorum at the May 26 meeting, the Lawrenceville borough council will attempt to conduct business in June.
Utility bills have been paid as a motion was made to pay those bills to benefit from discounts and avoid penalties. However, other bills have not been paid. Council members in attendance were Kathryn Helgemo, Terry Gleason and Mansel O’Dell.
The agenda at the May 26 meeting included the resignation of borough council President Michael Kirwin, to fill the vacancy and appoint a sewer operator following Chris Fabian’s resignation April 22.
Those present discussed an ongoing problem with efforts to set a trailer in the local mobile home park. The trailer was moved into the park without the benefit of a permit. A permit had been requested by Lewis Homes however was not issued prior to the home being moved in.
Those attending alleged that Councilman Gordon Chilson gave verbal approval for the trailer to be set. No water and sewer were available on the lot and the trailer was moved to a second lot which also has no services.
The Department of Environmental Protection has limited the borough’s ability to make new connections due to the high levels of infiltration into the borough’s sewer system.
The next monthly meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 7.