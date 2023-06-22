WELLSBORO — It seems like an unlikely combination but a Wellsboro native, who has long served in the military, also is a seamstress creating an array of items from old or surplus military uniforms or fabric.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Wes Bly was among vendors on The Green during the Laurel Festival. In fact, in between talking to folks and showing and selling his wares, he was sewing — with his machines right there in his booth.
Currently stationed at the Air Force 193rd Special Operations Wing near Harrisburg, Bly said he now is a sheet-metal mechanic fixing airplanes by day. He also serves in the Honor Guard there.
In the evenings, he sews quilts, blankets, pillows, bibs, stuffed animals, drawstring bags, potholders and more. The items are sold to individuals who request them or at shows and events, such as the Laurel Festival.
The 2003 Wellsboro High School graduate was in the Navy for five years and has served in the Air Force since then. He has served in many places, including Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Guatemala and Peru.
“It’s very soothing and relaxing,” Wes said of the sewing, especially with using the military fabric. “It helps bring the past and present together.
“When you’re in a combat zone, you’re always on edge,” he explained. “God gave me this (sewing) to help calm me down.”
As a four-year-old, Bly learned to sew from his grandmother, the late Marian Hickok Bly. He has fond memories of his grandmother using the fabric of well-worn jeans to make quilting squares and quilts. He gleaned more sewing skills from his home economics teacher, Carlene Manney, at Wellsboro’s Rock L. Butler Middle School.
Those experiences combined with other very different ones while serving with the Navy in Iraq. The idea came together while attending a Rascal Flats concert for members of various branches of the military — with all of those different uniforms and colors and patterns of the fabric.
With sand everywhere in the Iraq desert, he came up with the idea of creating beach-style blankets with a shoulder-strap for carrying. Eventually, he expanded to other items.
People bring military uniforms of family members which he reinvents as special items for them. Others donate no-longer-used uniforms for his projects. He also gets uniforms or material from military surplus stores.
“I hope to retire from the military someday and just do this (the sewing),” Bly said. For now, he’s happy doing both and being with his family in the Middletown area.
The 39-year-old and his wife, Stephanie, have four children. Their 16-year-old daughter made some of the cats on display in the booth. The couple had only been married for a week when he was deployed to Iraq.
Bly is the son of Pastor Ron and Ruth Bly. His father was pastor of Draper Baptist Church in the Stony Fork area for many years and now is pastor of a Baptist church in Bradford County. His brother, Jordan, also serves in the Air Force. A second brother, Walker, lives in the Arnot area.
Bly stayed with friends Russ and Carlene Manney while in town for the Laurel Festival.