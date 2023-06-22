WELLSBORO — It seems like an unlikely combination but a Wellsboro native, who has long served in the military, also is a seamstress creating an array of items from old or surplus military uniforms or fabric.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Wes Bly was among vendors on The Green during the Laurel Festival. In fact, in between talking to folks and showing and selling his wares, he was sewing — with his machines right there in his booth.

Tags