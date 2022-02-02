If you could use a mid-winter pick-me-up, Lavender Gray Yoga in Wellsboro is offering a series of free yoga classes in February.
“We have some new styles of yoga coming to the studio in March, so we are previewing them in February for free,” said Brandy Hirsh, owner and instructor.
Lavender Gray will be offering one BEATs yoga class and two Kundalini yoga classes at no charge.
“BEATS is a fast-paced class that lasts 45 minutes,” Hirsh said. “We sweat a lot in that class.
“BEATs is set to pop music. The instructor sets the poses to the music, and instead of being static in your poses like you might do in a regular class, you’ll move your shoulders or your hips in that pose. It’s like a little party.”
Kundalini yoga is a traditional style, and what many people envision when they think of yoga.
“This is more traditional than anything else we do currently,” said Hirsh.
“This is for someone who has a more spiritual connection to yoga. It starts with with chanting and breath work, and the movements are designed to move your energy around.”
Lavender Gray reports booming business since opening in fall 2021.
“Our beginner series sold out, and we had to add two additional classes,” Hirsh said. “I understand that COVID is keeping some people at bay, but the response has been amazing.
“I love being part of this community, and I appreciate the support.”
The BEATs class will be held Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. and the Kundalini classes will be held Feb. 15 and 22 at 6 p.m.
“This is a great way for people to try yoga — it’s absolutely risk free,” said Hirsh.
Lavender Gray Yoga is located upstairs at 71 Main St., Wellsboro. Lavender Gray Yoga can be found on Facebook, Instagram and at lavendergrayyoga.com. Class registration is available through the studio’s website.