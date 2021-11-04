WELLSBORO — Certified yoga instructor and hometown girl Brandy Hirsh recently opened Lavender Gray Yoga at 71 Main St.
“My doctor actually recommended yoga for anxiety and stress,” said Hirsh. “But it helped with everything else too, like muscle toning and strength.”
Instructor Valerie Baltzley began with a different motivation.
“I started for the physical aspects, and I’m a very competitive person,” Baltzley said. “Yoga is not competitive! It really helped with my mindfulness.”
Other instructors include Stephanie Dorn and Gena Rasmussen. All four are certified yoga instructors with 200-500 hours of training each.
Hirsh is also certified in Yoga for Mental Health.
Lavender Gray’s space is high-ceilinged and calm with the classic second-story Main Street windows providing light and inspiration.
“It’s so beautiful,” said Hirsh. “We get to see the seasons change.”
Classes include gentle/restorative yoga, vinyasa flow, yoga shred, yoga shred and hot yoga. Lavender Gray’s hot yoga class is the only one of its kind in the area.
Classes are currently offered at a variety of times four days a week.
Hirsh had originally planned to open in spring 2020 and was delayed because of the pandemic.
“I feel like right now we all literally have the weight of the world on our shoulders,” said Baltzley. “With yoga, all of the effects of class come over you and it just washes that weight right off.
A new Beginner’s Series starts Nov. 8.
“It’s $40 for a four-week series, and we’ll build on learning a routine, teaching the language of yoga, and working one on one,” said Hirsh.
“This will be a safe space for beginners,” said Baltzley. “Even in four weeks, you’ll see your body change.
“We want to set people up ahead of January, when everyone wants a fresh start. Nov. 8 is our fresh start, ” she added.
Hirsh and her instructors emphasize that they can modify yoga for different ages, physical limitations and body types.
“We work with each person, using props that let you do the poses, no matter who you are,” said Hirsh.
Lavender Gray Yoga currently serves approximately 100 students ages 20-70, both women and men.
Lavender Gray Yoga can be found on Facebook, Instagram and at lavendergrayyoga.com. Class registration is available through the website.