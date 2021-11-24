Lawrenceville borough council extended the snow removal contract, adopted the proposed 2022 budget, and discussed the closing of a park, colored water and missing receipts during the monthly meeting.
Councilman Gordon Chilson proposed extending the contract with Mik Lill LLC of Lawrenceville for snow removal in the borough. Prices were submitted for the 2022 season at $70 per vehicle for plowing and $55 per hour for cindering plus $25 for materials. The rates for 2021 were not available at the meeting.
Chilson said the borough does not have any way to cinder which led to questions as to why the borough doesn’t do the plowing as they own a dump truck equipped with a plow. It was recommended to have the hired company do the cinder spreading following the borough work force doing the plowing. The new agreement was to expire Nov. 15, 2022.
The proposed 2022 budget will be advertised after which it will be available for review by the public. No tax increase is expected.
The Cherry Street park remains closed as a sink hole repair failed and the sink hole redeveloped. The new repairs have led to ruts and excess mud in the park, prompting it to be closed.
Residents encouraged the council to reopen the park, to which councilman Gerard Wetzel offered to rake the muddy area of the park if he had some volunteer help. A date was to be set for the work.
Complaints of colored water were discussed with six different locations mentioned. Chilson said that the testing of a sprinkler system at the construction site of the new Lawrenceville Fire Department did not cause the discoloration as the water only flowed for a very short time and only involved two hydrants for about 10 minutes.
Council discussed at length a missing receipt. Secretary Penny Jeffers needs the receipt to know which account to record the expenditure. The charges are reportedly for fuel on the same day at two different locations.
According to Chilson, the debit card bills were for fuel placed in multiple gas and diesel containers. Councilman Robert Penzone provided Secretary Jeffers with the receipts that night.
The council received but failed to act on a resignation from Councilman Terry Gleason, whose term is due to expire at the end of 2021.
The Bostwich Perry Library asked for minor repairs to a leak under a sink, outside lights and the smoke alarm system. The porch also needs repaired and painted, and a new roof is a possibility.
Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 6