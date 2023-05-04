The Lawrenceville borough council took action during the May1 council meeting to allow for the construction of a Family Dollar store to move forward.
Owners for store, which would be located at the corner of SR 49 and SR 287, are seeking an exemption from the Department of Environmental Protection from the restrictions on the addition of services to the borough sewer system. Council also approved the module package connected to the development.
The borough is under a moratorium from DEP and restricting from adding new sewer services to community’s sewer system due to problems there.
The new dollar store will replace an existing structure that reportedly used more water than the new store expects to use. The exemption is required because the used water usage is discharged to the sewer.
The DEP had approved a request for the exemption however not all of the council was involved with the original request. Legal representative, Dance Drier, said the construction will be moving forward.
A baker’s dozen of people, including council member Mansel O’Dell, gathered prior to the meeting to display support for the store.