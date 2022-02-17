Lawrenceville Borough Council was unable to meet in February due to the lack of a quorum. Three members of council attended the meeting in-person with council President Gordon Chilson on the phone from another location.
Erb Inspection, the owner of the building where the council holds meeting, had indicated that the parking lot was unsafe. The parking lot surface was treated before the meeting, but not all of the council members were notified, possibly leading to the absences.
Former Secretary Penny Jeffers asked about her last pay. She believed her pay slips were in the envelope that was turned over with the passwords during the January meeting. Members of council said there were no pay slips in the envelope.
Jeffers said the pay slips must be on the desk in her office. Other members of the staff have been paid. Chilson told Jeffers she would be paid when they had her pay slips.
No secretary has been hired, according to Chilson, however at the January meeting Michelle Courtright made a motion, seconded by Mansell O’Dell, to hire Anthony Urbano as temporary secretary. All members of council voted in favor of the action at the meeting Jan. 3. No action was taken during the February meeting however plans are underway to have Urbano start work in the office Feb. 8.
Complaints were heard from residents of Mill Street concerning snow that was reportedly pushed onto the private sidewalks, narrowing the entrance to the street.
The next meeting of the Lawrenceville borough council is set for 7 p.m. March 7.