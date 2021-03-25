LAWRENCEVILLE — The borough council here met in a marathon three-hour session March 16 with 22 items under new business on the agenda.
At the recommendation of J. H. Williams, who performed the 2019 audit, it was recommended that the borough transfer monies from the general fund to the water, sewer and library funds due to funds being placed in the general fund by error.
The council agreed to transfer $2,825.03 from the general fund to the library fund.
The transfers to water and sewer funds cannot be made due to insufficient funds in the general fund. The proposed transfers are $99,213.09 to the water fund and $30,753.60 to the sewer funds.
All council members were present with the exception of councilman Gordon Chilson, who attended by telecommunication.
Several minutes of the meeting were spent on discussing the legality of the use of telecommunications.
Some council members said there was no borough policy allowing the activity while other members said precedence had been set with Chilson attending the last meeting by phone.
It is still unclear if the activity is appropriate as requirements exist for use of telecommunications.
Council may authorize participation by that method for several reasons, such as illness or disability of the council person, care for the ill or newborn in the member’s immediate family, emergency, and family or business travel.
To retain oversight of borough expenses, council set limits for purchases, including for the operation of the water and sewer department.
Other than emergencies, any expenditures of more than $500 must be approved by the council. Recently 400 gallons of diesel fuels was purchase at a cost of $1,000 without council approval. Also, an advertisement for part-time workers was printed without the council’s approval and prior to acknowledgment of the vacancy.
In other business, the council:
- Acknowledged that part-time, as-needed employee Ian Morgan has left the position without submitting a letter of resignation.
- Hired Rodney Heindle as replacement zoning officer at $15 per hour for ten hours per week, as needed.
- Entered into an agreement with Envato Market for upgrades to the borough website, at $100 a month.
- Voted to use the retired police vehicle as a borough vehicle once police equipment is removed and the vehicle is inspected. The borough dissolved the police department and are now receiving services from the Lawrence Township Police Department.
- Learned that the Perry Bostwich Library was granted $500 from the Albert S. and Mary G. Krieger Foundation.
Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. April 5.