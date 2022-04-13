Lawrenceville council President Gordon Chilson addressed concerns with his connection to the McCormick Law Firm. Austin White is the firm’s representative for the borough. When asked about having a personal connection with White and being represented by White, Chilson said, “No, not in four years.”
At a recent meeting, discussion arose concerning the legality of the Feb. 15 meeting when only three councilmembers were present at the meeting. Chilson joined the group by phone. According to information on the the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website, the legality of that meeting is questionable. While members of governing agencies can attend meetings by video or phone, the Borough Code requires that a quorum of council members be physically present prior to others joining remotely.
For a seven-member board like the Lawrenceville borough council, a quorum is a majority of all members, in this case four. The three council members physically present, Robert Penzone, Cleo Russell and Michelle Courtright, did not constitute a quorum under the definition provided by the OOR. However, the three plus Chilson by phone did conduct business at the Feb. 15 meeting, set the millage rate and adopted the 2022 budget.
When asked, Chilson said anyone can challenge the legality of a meeting. He contends the Borough Code allows agency members to meet from different locations and be part of the quorum.
According to the Chilson, the outstanding invoice from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on the state project where Cowanesque Street was resurfaced in 2019 is, “In their hands.” There were outstanding items that needed to be addressed by the state, according to Chilson, before the bill is paid. Values are to be uncovered, risers need to be installed and some of the values that were uncovered were broken in the process. Chilson said, “If we pay the bill we won’t get the work done.” The bill is approximately $10,000.
The water operator Caleb Geist will meet with the borough crew and fire department to flush the hydrants at the same time the new quick release valves are placed on the hydrants. The valves will make for quick access to the water system when firefighters are using the hydrant system for fighting fires. Local firefighters will also be trained on the use of the quick release.
Landowners who want to connect to the borough’s sewer have not been able to. The Department of Environmental Protection prevents the borough from adding connections until the borough has an operation and maintenance manual and an uninterrupted service plan (generator).
A used generator is available from the Osceola Township Municipal Authority however the council has questions about its maintenance. Chilson purchased the generator in December 2021 from the authority for $3,650.
A request for deaf child signs was sent to committee for review. Residents said that the signage was needed on Mechanic Street, a street controlled by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Spring cleanup is tentatively set for May 14. Residents will be notified of the date through the borough’s billing system.
Steps are being taken to restore the Cherry Street Park. The park has been shut down due to a caved-in dry well. Materials will be needed to repair the issue, and it is unclear where that material may come from or how much it may cost.
The Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. May 2.