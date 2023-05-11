Following the May 1 meeting of the Lawrenceville borough council, residents will be getting water/sewer bills and a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree.
Prior to the meeting, a quorum of the council was locked inside the building. Just before the 7 p.m. meeting, the door was unlocked allowing two additional council members and the public to enter.
Once inside, residents were not provided with copies of the agenda for the meeting until several complained they could not discuss agenda items without an agenda. Council President Gordon Chilson then produced a few copies of the agenda.
Secretary Marybeth Harrell was not in attendance. Chilson also noted that there were no bills prepared for the meeting. No bills were paid, leading Glen Hoehn of Wellsville Technologies, who was expected to be paid for the services rendered following an emergency meeting and purchase of a new computer in March.
All councilmembers were physically present with councilwoman Cindy Burrows connecting remotely.
The council hired Vicki Willis of Penn York Tax Service of Knoxville to process the community’s water and sewer bills. Willis currently serves the community as treasurer and will process the bills for $750 a month according to Chilson. Residents have not had water and sewer bills for four months.
Council agreed to move forward with seeking exemptions for the construction of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store at the intersection of State Routes 49 and 287. The borough is currently under restrictions from the Department of Environmental Protection that does not allow the addition of water and sewer services in the borough. The proposed store is expected to consume less water that the store it is replacing.
Council approved the maintenance on the borough’s two wells with the hiring of Layne. No details were provided on cost or scope of work. Chilson said Well #2 is offline. The water/sewer committee recommended moving forward with the maintenance.
Mayor Kris Davis questioned the repairs to the fence at the ballfield and the tree trimming in the area. Chilson told Davis the fence had been temporarily repaired. Chilson said chain link fence is being considered and the trees that need to be trimmed may not be on borough property.
Chilson will contact Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority concerning street sweeping in the borough. Chilson said the borough streets did not need to be cleaned as the borough did not use cinders. Burrows disagreed, saying she had cinders on her street.
Work is being done on the community’s library by volunteers. Books are being donated and a student from the Northern Tioga School District will volunteer as a senior project requirement. The library also hosted a painting fundraiser recently. The library has recently received a Krieger Grant for improvements. Lucy Locey asked Chilson for details on how to access those funds. No information was shared.
A spring cleanup is tentatively set for May 20.
The council discussed the Department of Environmental Protection requirement to provide uninterrupted service for the water treatment facility. A generator is needed. A $64,000 grant was reportedly acquired for the purchase, which was never completed. The status of the grant is unclear.
Chilson presented information from the financial committee concerning $800,000 borrowed in 2018 when the borough council took over the municipal authority. The fund, he said, are available to pay down the loan. No action was taken. Councilman Mansel O’Dell requested documentation of the available funds. Council woman Burrows said she has requested financial documents but has not received them. Chilson said the borough has $750,000 in savings.
The next meeting of the Lawrenceville borough council is set for 7 p.m. June 5.