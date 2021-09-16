An Aug. 30 water leak in Ryon Circle led to a boil water order for residents and violations for Lawrenceville.
Council discussed issue during the Sept. 6 meeting. The leak was the result to a sub-contractor digging in the area. The contractor requested that lines be marked. While other utilities were marked, the water and sewer lines were not.
The water system was shut down and a boil water order issued. Council learned of the violations from the Department of Environmental Protection. Councilman Gordon Chilson suggested the borough appeal the violations.
Action taken has allowed Secretary Penny Jeffers to move $99,213.09 from the water fund to the general fund. Auditor J.H. Williams encouraged council to consider the transfer. The $30,753.60 from the sewer fund was not transferred. The transfers were part of 2019 audit and have been on the monthly agenda since March.
Council voted 3-4 against a proposal by Chilson for a forensic audit of the 2018-19 books. Chilson, Russell and Penzone approved the measure. Councilmembers Terry Gleason, Mansel O’Dell, Glenard Wetzel and Kathryn Helgemo voted against the measure.
Council discussed the request for payment from the Department of Transportation in regard to a recent project on State Route 49 in the borough. Chilson said the project is not complete and the final payment should not be made. The bill has been sent to collection according to Jeffers.
Other issues discussed were placement of a double wide by Kaitlyn Wetzel and a sign for Edward Kessler. The newly-organized board has not scheduled hearings for two permits that were denied. The borough does not have an officer and has recently named three to the zoning hearing board.Council struggled with the application to make changes to doors at Guaranteed Tire and Auto structure. The board agreed to sign the application, so the matter will go to Erb Inspections. Two garage doors will be placed.
Council also approved the permit for work at 49 Mechanic Street contingent upon the receipt of a plot plan. The council agreed that a zoning permit is not needed however Chilson said a plot plan is necessary.
The Cherry Street Park was closed three weeks ago after a hole developed in the mulch area of the playground. The area is deemed unsafe and was relocked to prevent usage.
Lawrenceville Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.