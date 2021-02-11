LAWRENCEVILLE — Lawrenceville borough council was questioned why not all council members are able to attend meetings via phone.
Councilman Mansel O’Dell asked why Councilman Gordon Chilson was permitted to attend the meeting by phone when he was not afforded the same opportunity in January when he quarantined due to possible COVID contact.
Borough Council President Mike Kirwin told O’Dell that he could not, but Chilson was allowed. The borough code allows the practice when there is an illness or disability of a council member or the member has an ill or newborn family member, family or business travel. Chilson attended by phone and voted. Chilson said if it were determined that he was not eligible they could remove his votes. A quorum was present and Chilson was never the deciding vote during the February meeting.
Council also agreed to the contract with the Lawrenceville Fire Department after months of negotiation. The Lawrenceville Fire Department presented the contract to the council in September 2020 but council failed to review the document until the department requested last month that they do so. The contract is basically the same and includes a .75 of a mill for services.
Council revealed that the borough currently has two vehicles that are out of inspection: a dump truck and a smaller truck. The registration for the dump truck could not be located and the smaller vehicle reportedly has a broken frame, which will be repaired.
Council adopted the investment policy statement with Hamlin Bank and Trust Company of Smethport for the investments of the Perry Bostwich Library funds. The library is currently seeking a $500 grant from the Albert S. and Mary G. Krieger Foundation for the story hour.
Councilman Terry Gleason was authorized to seek information on upgrades to the borough’s website. Currently the website is controlled by Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs and the borough seeks to have a local plan.
Council discussed the Welcome to Lawrenceville signs. One of the businesses asked for an upgrade of their information and will be told that the upgrade is the businesses’ responsibility.
Council will acquire pricing of a blower for the New Holland tractor. Councilman Robert Penzone said the purchase would allow for employees to remove snow closer to the buildings.
The next meeting of the Lawrenceville Borough Council is set for 7 p.m. March 1.