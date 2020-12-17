LAWRENCEVILLE — Borough council here planned for winter weather at the December meeting by reviewing the bids for snow removal and spreading cinders. The bids came from Mik-Lill and CCK, both of Elkland.
The council awarded the contract to Mik-Lill at a rate of $70 per hour for snow removal and $55 per hour for appling anti-skid at $25 per load.
CCK bid $80 per hour for snow removal and $95 per hour to apply cinders.
The borough has a truck and plow that could be used to remove snow but has no equipment to spread cinders. Councilman Mansel O’Dell said a spreader could cost $3,000-$3,800 plus the cost and storage of cinders. Council member Gordon Chilson said the borough has no employees trained to plow snow.
The council approved the installation of a new furnace at the sewer plant at a cost of $2,033. Mike Gerth, of Knoxville, will do the work.
During a lengthy discussion about the Tioga River Dike inspection, Chilson said, “No matter what you do, you fail.”
The borough has failed the annual inspection more than once due to the condition of an area that has become over-grown with trees. The area is very steep and is located outside the borough limits, but, according to Councilman Cleo Russell, “The borough has to maintain it.”
The inspection is past due and on hold. The Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection alternate the bi-annual inspections, said Chilson. Problems with ground hog burrows on the levee system have been eradicated, said Chilson, and the inlets for the storm sewers cleared. The levee was scheduled to be mowed a second time, but was not. Nothing more is planned for the levee until spring.
The borough’s Christmas decorations were to be put up this week, but it’s unclear who will do the work. In the past, the borough employees and fire department volunteers have done the work. According to the fire department, a tree has been secured for placement near the red light. However, there will be no group decorating of the tree due to the pandemic.
Council took action to reduce the water and sewer rates by 88 cents each for the usage in excess of the minimum and will take effect in January 2021.
The Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021.