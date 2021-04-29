Lawrenceville borough council had a lengthy April meeting with several difficult topics and a difference of opinion.
Council continues to discuss concerns over the state project and work to Cowanesque Street/State Route 49. Councilman Gordon Chilson said some of the charges are for sewer and nothing was done to the sewers in the project area.
The borough was also charged for risers, but no risers were installed on manholes. Suggesting that valves were paved over, Chilson wants to discuss the matter in a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Chilson said the DOT is aware of the concerns.
That led to council discussing system failures at the pump stations at Cherry and James Street. Some items are flushed and become trapped in the pumps, causing them to fail. The council reminded residents that grease, flushable wipes and feminine products should not be flushed. The removal of these types of items is a daily concern.
The borough has been unsuccessful in contacting the Rural Water Rural Water Association concerning a repair to water lines near Cowanesque Street at the intersection with State Route 287. Repairs have been made but the hole remains open.
Michael Hindman of Tioga was hired to work in the sewer and water facilities at $17 per hour, with vacation and benefits.
The council agreed to waive the permit fee to demolish the burned fire hall and waive the fees for the temporary and final construction permits. The structure, department and equipment were destroyed by fire in July 2019.
Council members continue to voice different opinions on the profit and expenses for the water and sewer systems. No profit has been shown in recent months, although some council members who served on the authority before the borough took it over said it was profitable.
Council members are unsure how much money remains from a grant to provide maintenance to the sewer system. Infiltration of ground water is an ongoing issue and the borough has been unsuccessful in resolving it. Funds from the grant were used to slip line some of the lines. Any remaining funds will be used to address the infiltration.
The borough tabled advertising two trucks for sale because the vehicles may be unrepairable. The trucks both have low mileage and could be sold for parts.
While discussing having the borough attorney develop a plan for electronic meeting attendance by council members, the board learned that the borough attorney is Austin White of McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport. Some council members questioned if White represented Chilson privately. Chilson denied this, and suggested asking White if he works for anyone on council.
The council agreed to meet April 26 to evaluate the tree removal on the levee and determine what needs to be done to meet the Army Corp of Engineers requirements. The work will be put out for bid once the specifications are determined.
May 8 is spring cleanup.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. May 3