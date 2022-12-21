LAWRENCEVILLE – After failing to approve the 2023 budget at a special meeting on Monday, Lawrenceville borough council is faced with entering the new year without one in place.

Councilwoman Cyndy Burrows requested that the budget be reopened, with her primary concern to not lower property taxes. Seconded by Councilman Mansel O’Dell, the vote was split down the middle with Councilman Hank Gontarz agreeing with Burrows and O’Dell. Councilwoman Michele Courtright and Mayor Kris Davis were not present.

