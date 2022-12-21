LAWRENCEVILLE – After failing to approve the 2023 budget at a special meeting on Monday, Lawrenceville borough council is faced with entering the new year without one in place.
Councilwoman Cyndy Burrows requested that the budget be reopened, with her primary concern to not lower property taxes. Seconded by Councilman Mansel O’Dell, the vote was split down the middle with Councilman Hank Gontarz agreeing with Burrows and O’Dell. Councilwoman Michele Courtright and Mayor Kris Davis were not present.
Burrows said the proposed budget does not accurately reflect budget numbers.
“Fire taxes are lowballed at $15,000 and should be $16,542,” said Burrows. She contended that the budget is off by at least $30,000.
It is unclear who prepared the budget brought before council Monday night.
“The bottom line is the budget is a guide,” said Gordon Chilson, borough council president.
“What’s gonna happen when the money runs out and we’re still in litigation,” asked O’Dell, referring to the ongoing water issues involving the EPA and DEP. “When is enough enough? Our money could be gone and we’re still in litigation.”
Chilson replied that, if that happens, council will do “whatever,” prompting multiple people to ask for clarification. Chilson did not provide an immediate answer, instead requesting the council to adopt the 2023 budget as presented.
That didn’t happen as the board again split the vote and the measure failed.
After the vote, Chilson said, “I don’t know what you’re gonna do now, but you don’t have a budget for 2023.”
Chilson requested answers regarding alleged borough paperwork on a municipal lien stemming from an unpaid water bill at his property at 54 Main Street, as well as the borough’s request for a forensic review, saying he has been slandered.
Two residents offered their assistance, with some in attendance noting Chilson’s personal business should not be discussed at a council meeting.
In an effort to hold the council meetings at the municipal building, Gontarz and the borough secretary volunteered to paint the meeting room and to also clean the carpets. Tables and chairs will be purchased for that purpose.
It is anticipated this room will be ready for the next meeting that will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.