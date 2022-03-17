The Lawrenceville borough council hired a temporary secretary and a certified public accountant during the March meeting. Resident Jessica Barron was hired as temporary secretary for eight hours a week, Tuesday and Thursday morning, at $14 per hour.
Mike Mulcahey, a certified public accountant from Wellsboro, was hired at $125 per hour with his associates being paid $35. Mulcahey was brought in in February to prepare the water bills and complete the required tax documents for employees. No water bills have been sent out however the tax documents were sent. Council member Cyndy Burrows said that Mulcahey had performed work prior to being hired. Burrows and Mansel O’Dell voted his hire with four council members voting in favor.
The December 2021 water bill will be at the minimum rate, but January and February bills will be accurate with a meter reading.
The council approved the revised budget for 2022. The tax rate was also set with a tax decrease. These actions were due by Feb. 15.
Flow meters were purchased from Hardco Environmental at $35,664 and will be installed in sewer lines in an effort to establish locations of infiltration. Water is entering the sewer system leading to the treatment of ground water.
Council heard a request from the Lawrenceville Fire Department concerning funds for the changes to the fire hydrants. The borough had agreed to pay, $4,798, a portion of the related costs, to place quick connect adapters on the hydrants, however, no funds have been transferred to the fire department.
The council discussed fines and a directive from the Department of Environmental Protection concerning notification to residents of violations. There are several violations that include the failure to provide a generator to provide uninterrupted water services, plans for corrective action, operation and maintenance, and emergency response. The deadline set by DEP has passed and no notification has been made.
The borough has been fined $2,000 with $500 each month that it is out of compliance. The matter went to committee which is to meet weekly. A committee meeting was then scheduled at the borough office March 10.
Former secretary, Penny Jeffers, thanked the council for her final payment. Jeffers questioned the council concerning tax papers for 2022 as her final payment was made in 2022 and was not part of her tax information for 2021. No answer was given at the meeting.
Council authorized an advertisement declaring no affiliation with local newspapers and social media.
Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. April 4.