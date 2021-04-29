Lawrenceville borough council met in an emergency session Friday evening and agreed to hire Caleb Geist on a temporary basis as a licensed sewer operator for the borough’s facility.
No other action was taken by the council on the rumored resignation of the borough’s sewer operator, Chris Fabian. No mention of the resignation was discussed.
It is unclear how much Geist will be paid for the services as no quote was received for the council to review. Geist currently serves as the licensed operator for the borough’s water system.
The matter will be discussed in committee with further action expected at the next council meeting set for 7 p.m. May 3.