The Lawrenceville borough council continues to battle over the lack of profit-and-loss statements, and balance sheets for the borough’s accounts. The documents are not being prepared by the certified public accountant, Mulcahey, nor the part time secretary Jessica Barron. When asked when they would be getting a balance sheet Council member Gordon Chilson said, “It is not a priority.”
Three members of council voted against approving the minutes of the previous meeting. Council woman Cyndy Burrous cited no accountability and no profit-and-loss statements for her negative vote, while Mansel O’Dell cited no profit-and-loss statements. The mayor, Kris Davis, broke the tie by voting to approve the meinutes.
Council members again split its vote over paying the bills due to the lack of a profit-and-loss statement and balance sheets with Burrous, O’Dell and Gerard Wetzel opposed. Burrous said there was no total listed for the bills paid as the reason for her vote. Mayor Davis again broke the tie, voting in favor of paying the bills. Chilson, Robert Penzone and Cleo Russell voted in favor.
A lengthy discussion resulted from concerns that were voiced by Mayor Davis over potholes that have developed at the entrance to multiple businesses in the borough. The entrances are off of State Route 287. Some indicated they believed the state should be responsible; others thought it the responsibility of the business owners. Mayor Davis will speak with the business owners. Chilson will contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Council discussed a request for water and sewer connections for a new home in the borough. The connection was approved, according to the land owner, while Russell said the matter was failed as it did not go to the zoning hearing board. The zoning hearing board did not exist. Chilson also said the initial application was incomplete.
The Department of Environmental Protection restricts new connection to the sewer system as the borough is in non-compliance. No new customers can be added to the system however the landowner says there is an existing sewer on the property as there is another house already there.
Council fielded a request for mulch replacement when the material was washed away during a recent hydrant flushing. The landowner is considering replacing the mulch with stone and wants the borough to help with the expense. The local fire department flushed the hydrants while placing quick release valves on the hydrants. No resolution took place at the meeting.
The street committee will look into the repairs to Mill Street, options for street cleaning and will proceed with contracting the borough work force has been doing the prep work for the street sweeper.
Council agreed to advertise for mowing bids for the Tioga River Dike.
May 14 is spring cleanup for borough residents. No tires, televisions or computers will be accepted.
Mulch for the Cherry Street Park was discussed. A certain depth of the mulch is required according to Chilson before the park can be opened. The park has been closed to the public due the development of a sink hole that needed to be repaired.
July 8 and 9 have been set for the annual Mile-Long Sale.
A farmer’s market and a Music in the Park event were discussed. The market is proposed for weekly while the music event would be monthly. The two are in the early planning stages.
Lawrenceville’s council will meet at 7 p.m. June 6.